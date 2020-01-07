Fireworks sales up as people plan to celebrate 4th of July at home

Before deciding to buy fireworks, officials recommend checking all state, county, city, and HOA laws and guidelines to make sure fireworks are permitted.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — With three days to go until the 4th of July, fireworks sales are up at Red Rocket Fireworks as people prepare to celebrate Independence Day at home.

Rachel Payne, season manager at Red Rocket Fireworks, said 4th of July is usually the store’s biggest holiday, but this year, they’re seeing even more customers as many public fireworks shows have been canceled due to COVID-19.

“We have tons of new customers, who have maybe never bought fireworks ever, maybe they bought them 10, 15 years ago, but now they go watch the displays, and then we have our regulars as well,” Payne said. “So, sales are definitely up, and we’re excited for the 4th of July.”

With more first-time buyers coming into the store, Payne said employees are stressing safety protocol, such as lighting fireworks on a hard, flat surface, and guiding customers toward the right kinds of fireworks that are allowed in each state.

“So, North Carolina you cannot shoot anything that goes off the ground,” Payne said. “So, you’re supposed to use a fountain, sparklers, firecrackers, or even some of the novelty stuff that stays on the ground. South Carolina you can shoot basically anything any time of the year.”

Before deciding to buy fireworks, officials recommend checking all state, county, city, and HOA laws and guidelines to make sure fireworks are permitted.

Lester Oliva, public information specialist and paramedic for Medic - Mecklenburg EMS Agency, said paramedics typically treat burn or hand injuries on the 4th of July related to fireworks.

“Please pay attention, be careful, be safe,” Oliva said. “The last thing you want to hear on the 4th of July is Medic and county fire, what is the address of your emergency?”

Oliva recommends first-time fireworks users buy products that are legal, read the instructions, and use them in a responsible way.

“Being an amateur with fireworks, plus the added alcohol and heat concerns is a recipe for disaster,” Oliva said.

The South Carolina State Fire Marshal released the following tips if you choose to purchase fireworks, and it is legal to use them in your area:

Observe local laws. If unsure whether it is legal to use fireworks, check with local officials.

Observe local weather conditions. Dry weather can make it easier for fireworks to start a fire.

Buy from permitted fireworks retailers.

Store fireworks in a cool, dry place.

Always have an adult present when shooting fireworks.

Use common sense. Always read and follow the directions on each firework.

Only use fireworks outdoors, away from homes, dry grass, and trees.

Ensure people and pets are out of range before lighting fireworks.

Light one firework at a time and keep a safe distance.

Put used fireworks in a bucket of water; keep a garden hose on hand.

Never:

Point or throw fireworks at another person.

Re-ignite malfunctioning fireworks.

Experiment or attempt to make your own fireworks.

Give fireworks to small children.

Carry fireworks in your pocket.

Shoot fireworks from metal or glass containers.

Place any part of your body directly over a fireworks device when lighting the fuse. Back up to a safe distance immediately after lighting fireworks.