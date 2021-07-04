Fireworks stores gearing up for Fourth of July, prepare for low supplies

Companies are preparing nationwide as some shipping delays could cause low supplies.

INDIAN LAND, S.C. — Sales at Phantom Fireworks, located in Indian Land, are getting ready to take off ahead of Independence day.

"We've seen probably close to 200% increase compared to last year and most seasons," said Greg Cavanaugh, Phantom Fireworks store manager. "We're looking to go into a really big Fourth of July this year."

Last year forced many families to do their fireworks shows at home, and based on how sales are going so far, it looks people enjoyed that way of celebrating the Fourth of July.

"I think we kept a lost of those customers who kept a lot of their products in their own backyard," Cavanaugh said.

The Fourth of July is just a couple of weeks away and the demand for fireworks is skyrocketing, but the supply is struggling to keep up.

According to a news release by Phantom Fireworks' corporate office, supply chain log-jams may stall this year's fireworks inventory due to global shipment delays.

“Like many other industries, the fireworks industry has also experienced delays due to shipment challenges facing the global market,” said Alan L. Zoldan, Phantom Executive Vice President in a statement from the company. “The good news is that we prepared early in anticipation of high demand again this year, and are encouraging Phantom customers to do the same. We are always excited to be a big part of America’s favorite holiday - the Fourth of July, especially meaningful following the 2020 pandemic summer.”

The Indian Land location has already felt the impact.

"A lot of businesses are expecting supply chain issues, and we have been hit briefly with that," Cavanaugh explained.

The store is getting an explosive amount of some things, while some others are more of a dud. That makes it hard to predict which shelves will be stocked when.

But Cavanaugh said new supply is coming in all the time.

"We are getting product in, we're getting it everyday," he added.

The store manager said the best thing to do is call the store in advance and let them know what fireworks you're looking to buy. Cavanaugh also said they have substitute options if a certain type of firework isn't available.