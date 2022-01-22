Watch: Fireworks shoot out of burning stand in Camden, South Carolina

Crews worked in sub-freezing temperatures to bring the fire under control.

CAMDEN, S.C. — Fellow agencies in Kershaw County are thanking local firefighters for their quick action in containing an unusual blaze on Friday night in East Camden.

The Kershaw County Sheriff's Office shared a "shout out" along with a video of a fireworks stand that had apparently erupted into a fireball on Friday night - in direct contrast to the unseasonably frigid weather around it.

"The weather was very cold, but not cold enough to freeze this fire," the sheriff's office said. "No matter the weather, your first responders are always there when you need them."

A South Carolina Highway Patrol trooper shared one video while helping assist with traffic during the emergency response. Another video taken early in the fire appeared to show actual fireworks burning up and showing away from the small building.