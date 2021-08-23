Positive COVID-19 case identified on the first day back for Iredell-Statesville Schools

A classroom of first graders at Lakeshore Elementary must now quarantine and parents are calling for a mask mandate

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — It's the back-to-school welcome no one had hoped for. A positive case of COVID-19 and many students in quarantine at Iredell-Statesville School (ISS) after the district made the decision to make masks optional.

Parents at Lakeshore Elementary say it was less than 4 hours into the first day of school when they were notified about the positive case inside a first-grade classroom. Chrissy Winchester's daughter is one of many students in that class that must now quarantine. But she believes the situation could have been prevented.

“They sent him to school awaiting COVID results without a mask," Winchester said. "Parents can’t be trusted to make good decisions so again leadership has to mandate that these things happen.”

Hundreds of parents signed this petition asking that masks be required at ISS. Sri Gerschler chose to create the petition after her daughter was hospitalized with COVID last November.

“As a mom it was gut-wrenching and I didn’t want another parent to feel that," Gerschler said. "On top of that, I’m trying to protect my other kids.”

ISS shared the results of a survey that showed 52% of parents and staff wanted masks to be optional. 47% wanted a mask requirement.

“ I think making a decision off a survey respectfully is not a way to lead appropriately," parent Jason Winchester said.

Instead, parents hope ISS might follow the lead of Mooresville Graded Schools. That district chose to reverse their masks optional decision after hundreds of students were forced to quarantine just days into the new school year.

So far ISS says they have no plans to change to a mask requirement.