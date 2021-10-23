First Lady Jill Biden coming to the Carolinas Sunday

The White House says First Lady Jill Biden will arrive in Charleston, South Carolina Sunday night, October 24

CHARLESTON, S.C. — The White House says First Lady Jill Biden will arrive in Charleston, South Carolina Sunday night, October 24.

The President's wife will spend Monday at the Medical University of South Carolina for a Breast Cancer Awareness Month event, followed by a visit with military families at Joint Base Charleston. She will return to Washington D.C. Monday night, the White House said.

A week ago, Jill Biden was in West Columbia, South Carolina for a surprise visit Brookland Baptist church where she says she began to repair her relationship with God following her son’s death from brain cancer six years ago.