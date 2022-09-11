x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local

First Lady Jill Biden to speak at NC A&T in Greensboro Monday

First Lady Biden and U.S. Secretary Cardona will meet with students in the NC A&T College of Education and deliver remarks at a school rally.
Credit: AP
FILE - First lady Jill Biden smiles as she is introduced before speaking during the American Federation of Teachers convention, July 15, 2022, in Boston. Jill Biden and Education Secretary Miguel Cardona are kicking off a summer learning tour this week with stops in Connecticut, Georgia and Michigan over two days. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)

GREENSBORO, N.C. — First Lady Jill Biden and U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona will visit Greensboro Monday to speak at NC A&T.

The two will meet with students in the North Carolina A&T College of Education and deliver remarks at a school rally.

The First Lady and U.S. secretary will hold events in Greensboro and Knoxville, Tenn. to kick off the Road to Success Back to School Bus Tour.

The First Lady and Secretary Cardona will highlight ways states and districts are recruiting and preparing qualified educators for the classroom and meet with teachers and teachers-in-training who are participating in leading teacher pipeline programs in Tennessee and North Carolina, according to a news release.

According to the Office of the First Lady, the Department of Education’s Road to Success Back to School Bus Tour will showcase the many ways school communities are supporting students and teachers, including utilizing historic resources for schools provided by the Biden-Harris Administration’s American Rescue Plan.

Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the WFMY News 2 app. 

Text the word APP to 336-379-5775

DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE

DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Nonprofit provides college scholarships to mothers

Before You Leave, Check This Out