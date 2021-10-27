x
First responders can get free cookies Thursday at this Charlotte sweet shop

Thursday is National First Responders Day, and to celebrate that, Tiff's Treats is handing out free cookies to first responders.
Credit: Tiff’s Treats

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Halloween is still a few days away, but there is an opportunity to get a head start on sweets this season. 

Thursday is National First Responders Day, and to celebrate that, Tiff's Treats is handing out free cookies to law enforcement, firefighters, emergency crews, dispatchers, EMTs and other related agency personnel. First responders interested in a free treat just need to show up in uniform with their ID. 

Then on Halloween, the shop will be handing out free cookies to anyone, so long as they are dressed up in a Halloween costume. 

Tiff's Treats has three Charlotte locations: 550 E. Stonewall Street in Uptown Charlotte, 4425 Sharon Road in SouthPark, and 7314 Waverly Walk Ave E3 in Waverly. 

