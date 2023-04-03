First two 19-year-old detention officers sworn in after age requirement drops in York County

The York County Sheriff's Office changed the age requirement from 21 to 19 to fill vacancies at the detention center.

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — The York County Sheriff's Office swore in its first pair of 19-year-old detention officers after officials lowered the age requirement for the position.

Seth Schultz, 19, and Heather Culver, 19, were sworn into the position on Monday. Both Schultz and Culver were booking clerks with the sheriff's office before becoming detention officers.

York County Sheriff Kevin Tolson lowered the age requirement for detention officers from 21 to 19 in January. Tolson says this change was done to fill vacancies at the detention center and allow a two-year head start for people interested in a law enforcement career.

“These new officers have already served this office with the highest levels of character, honesty, integrity, and respect as booking clerks,” said Tolson in a release. “We’re now excited they want to further their law enforcement career as Detention Officers.”

According to the sheriff's office, detention officers make a starting salary of $42,500. Anyone interested in learning more about the job can visit here.

