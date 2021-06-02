Charlotte Douglas International Airport names its first woman as Aviation Director for city of Charlotte

Haley Gentry is set to be the next Aviation Director for Charlotte Douglas International Airport.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The first woman to lead Charlotte Douglas International Airport has been named said the City of Charlotte.

Haley Gentry is set to be the next Aviation Director for Charlotte Douglas International Airport. Starting as an intern in 1991, Gentry has spent over 30 years in the Aviation Department.

“From starting as an intern to being the interim Aviation Director over the past seven months and demonstrating her abilities to lead the department during that time, Haley has had an exemplary career at the City of Charlotte,” City of Charlotte City Manager Marcus D. Jones said. "I’m excited for her to continue that journey as the new Aviation Director and proud that she’ll be the first female aviation director in our organization’s history and join a small but growing group of women leading the aviation industry in our country.”

In 2020 Gentry was named Acting Aviation Director and led the airport in several efforts including the airport's COVID-19 response work.

“My focus will continue to be growing CLT and continuing the initiatives that we have been working on for many years, including ensuring that the department is an employer of choice, remaining a cost-effective airport for our partners, and providing a great experience for travelers,” said Gentry.

Gentry will succeed Brent Cagle, Cagle was named Assistant City Manager for the City of Charlotte.