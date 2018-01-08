YORK COUNTY, S.C. — Two railroad crossings were blocked after a train derailed in York County Wednesday morning.

Emergency crews responded to a reported derailment in the area of Rowells Road and Cureton Ferry Road around 8 a.m. In total, five cars derailed, including an empty tanker car. Norfolk Southern, the company that operates the derailed train, confirmed that the tanker was empty and there were no spills.

York County Emergency Management officials said private contractors are being brought in to upright the overturned cars and repair the tracks because Norfolk Southern owns the line that was affected. The cause of the derailment hasn’t been determined.

Officials said the derailment happened around 7 a.m., but they weren't notified until almost an hour later. No one was hurt during the incident.

