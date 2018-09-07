CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Two families lost their homes after a massive fire damaged five homes in Highland Creek Monday morning.

Multiple fire departments responded to a reported fire in the 1500 block of Wilburn Park Lane Northwest in Charlotte around 10:30 a.m. According to the Concord Fire Department, two of the homes are total losses, while two others suffered siding damage and the fifth home was damaged by smoke during the fire.

Concord Fire is on the scene of a fire involving 3 structures. More information to follow. pic.twitter.com/70jECQBEkm — City of Concord Fire Department (@ConcordNCFire) July 9, 2018

Approximately 50 firefighters were called to the scene from various departments, including Kannapolis, Harrisburg and Concord. Investigators have not yet determined the cause of the fire or which home it started in. No injuries were reported.

