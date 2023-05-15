Five injured in jet ski crash on Mountain Island Lake

Officials say this is the fourth call they've responded to on the lake in the past four weeks.

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Five people were injured when two jet skis collided on Sunday.

Authorities were called to Mountain Island Lake in Gaston County around 6:30 p.m. The Lucia-Riverbend Fire Department says two jet skis collided.

Five people, including children, were removed from the water and transported by Gaston Emergency Medical Services for treatment of their injuries.

LRFD says this is the fourth call they've responded to on the lake in the past four weeks. They advise people to remain alert and aware of their surroundings.

