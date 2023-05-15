x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Five injured in jet ski crash on Mountain Island Lake

Officials say this is the fourth call they've responded to on the lake in the past four weeks.

More Videos

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Five people were injured when two jet skis collided on Sunday.

Authorities were called to Mountain Island Lake in Gaston County around 6:30 p.m. The Lucia-Riverbend Fire Department says two jet skis collided.

Five people, including children, were removed from the water and transported by Gaston Emergency Medical Services for treatment of their injuries. 

LRFD says this is the fourth call they've responded to on the lake in the past four weeks. They advise people to remain alert and aware of their surroundings.

Click here to sign up for the daily Wake Up Charlotte newsletter

For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app.

Related Articles

MORE FROM WCNC CHARLOTTE

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.
SUBSCRIBEApple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.
Listen to Locked On here. 

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.  
SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts  

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.

Before You Leave, Check This Out