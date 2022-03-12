'This neighborhood is rich in history and cultural pride' | Five Points Plaza Community Space is now open in Charlotte

Developed in 1992, the Five Points Plaza was the first permanent public space to be built by the city of Charlotte.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The center for outdoor activity near the Beatties Ford Road and Rozzelles Ferry Road Corridor of Opportunity is now open. The grand opening for the Five Points Plaza Community Space now gives this area an outdoor space designed to help revitalization the historic Five Points area.

The community space project was created within the Comprehensive Neighborhood Improvement Program and was considered to be one of the most important projects by the Historic West End community.

“As a gateway to the Beatties Ford Road and Rozzelles Ferry Road Corridor of Opportunity, the plaza is a key center of activity that is ideal for a beautiful community gathering spot,” said Mayor Vi Lyles “This neighborhood is rich in history and cultural pride, and is a prime location for families to come together and enjoy themselves for many generations to come.”

Developed in 1992, the Five Points Plaza was the first permanent public space to be built by the city of Charlotte.

With any new development comes a cost, the city of Charlotte invested $6 million to develop and create the plaza along with The John S. and James L. Knight Foundation who awarded a $394,000 grant towards resident-driven programming for over three years.