1. The Panthers won their preseason opener, but all anyone's talking about is Cam and Kelvin

We knew it was coming. After former Panther Kelvin Benjamin laid into Cam Newton last week, it was only fitting the two would meet on the field before Thursday night's game. When Cam tried to confront Benjamin, all he got was the cold shoulder.

Cam Newton shares words with Bill's Kelvin Benjamin video by @jsiner #keeppounding pic.twitter.com/THqZybFLpg — Matt Walsh (@MWalshMedia) August 9, 2018

Benjamin refused to speak to Newton, who reportedly wanted to make amends with his ex-teammate. After the game, Benjamin said he was "moving on" and didn't want to hear what Newton had to say to him.

Oh, and as for the game? Rookie DJ Moore looked great in space and Charlotte native Elijah Hood scored what would eventually be the game-winning touchdown in a 28-23 victory for Carolina.

2. Attorneys ask for hundreds of indictments to be thrown out

More than two dozen defense lawyers in York County filed a motion calling on a judge to dismiss over 900 indictments, claiming the grand jury deprived the accused of their due process.

On June 14, the 18-member grand jury billed 904 indictments in a 10-hour span. The attorneys said they couldn't have possibly fairly reviewed the details of each case because that only allowed about 39 seconds for each indictment.

The 16th Circuit Solicitor Kevin Brackett says the 904 indictments are doubled the number of charges usually processed by the jurors. The heavy load comes after changes were made to the preliminary hearing procedure which allowed the Solicitor Kevin Brackett to take the 904 indictments directly to the grand jury.

Solicitor Brackett tells NBC Charlotte he disagrees with the defense lawyer’s decision to file a motion requesting the indictments and grand jury be dismissed. He said the jury had a total of 904 charges, not cases and stands behind the jury’s decisions.

3. It's almost fall, y'all. And Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice Latte is coming soon.

America’s favorite fall drink is on everyone’s mind after Business Insider acquired internal company documents that detailed the drop date for Starbucks’ Pumpkin Spice Latte.

According to the report, the PSL season is kicking off on August 28, the Tuesday before Labor Day weekend making it the earliest launch date in years.

Starbucks declined to comment on the PSL launch date, but responded to Business Insider saying, “Our pumpkins aren’t ready to make their handcrafted PSL debut yet – we’ll have more to share soon!”

4. A Wake Forest basketball coach was charged in connection with a deadly assault in New York

Wake Forest assistant men’s basketball coach Jamill Jones was arrested in New York on suspicion of misdemeanor assault in an incident in which a 35-year-old man died.

Police sought a man who was seen on video punching a tourist in Queens early Sunday morning. The head of the victim, Sandor Szabo, "hit the pavement when he fell back and he lost consciousness," New York police said in a statement to USA TODAY Sports.

Police identified Jones, 35, as the alleged assailant. He turned himself in to police Thursday morning.

5. A Charlotte store owner who reportedly told police he shot a break-in suspect was arrested

Earlier this week, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police responded to a break-in at the American Beauty Garden Center off East Independence Boulevard. When they arrived, officers found the suspect suffering from a gunshot wound.

Alan Corder. PHOTO: Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office.

The owner of the store, 49-year-old Alan Brett Corder, reportedly told cops he shot the 20-year-old suspect during an encounter inside the store. Detectives alleged that Corder claimed to have seen 20-year-old Justin Anderson on a security camera and went to the store before calling 911.

Anderson was pronounced dead at the scene. On Thursday, Corder was charged with voluntary manslaughter in connection with the shooting.

