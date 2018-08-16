A non-profit restaurant in Charlotte is being recognized for doing good things in the community. Those living on the streets consider The Kings Kitchen a 'safe haven.'

The King's Kitchen, managed by Jim Noble Restaurants, is 100% a non-profit restaurant and the money they make from patrons goes directly to those who need it most.

"It's good for folks to be able to come in and get a home-style meal and I think we're kind of the place where the folks from the streets of Charlotte feel comfortable to come to," said Bo Frowine, the Executive Director for the Charlotte Mecklenburg Dream Center.

2. 'It's not funny at all' | Police and parents speak out against the Dino Bold Challenge

Police are looking into a prank gone too far.

A young man picked up a child, right in front of his mother, said the word "kidnap" then walked away. It's called the Dino Bold Challenge.

Video of the incident posted to YouTube was recorded in Charlotte. Police said it's no joke, and somebody could have gotten hurt.

3. Odor in cabin prompts emergency landing at NC airport

Several passengers were receiving treatment Wednesday night after a Frontier Airlines flight made an emergency landing at Raleigh-Durham International Airport.

Officials said flight 1674, which was traveling from Orlando to Philadelphia was diverted, landed without incident and taxied to a gate at Terminal 2 at about 7:15 p.m.

A Frontier Airlines spokesperson said an unknown odor in the cabin prompted the emergency landing.

Moms buying up bulletproof backpacks — With children heading back to school, many parents are finishing up shopping for supplies with security in mind.

In fact, NBC Charlotte has learned moms may be taking the lead when it comes to buying bulletproof backpacks. But do they really work?

In an unsettling revelation, we interviewed a group of Charlotte middle and high school students. Every single one of them told us they worry every single day about an active shooter terrorizing their school.

As children prepare to start school, the federal government's now recommending all new school buses include seatbelts, but so far, just one area school district is following that advice.

Rowan-Salisbury Schools became one of the first districts in the state to take advantage of a North Carolina program that allows districts to replace their school buses once they age out with new ones complete with seatbelts. The state, not the district, covers the cost of the buses.

