CHARLOTTE, N.C. — 1. Panthers football is back!

It's been a long time since we last saw the Carolina Panthers on the field. To be exact, 214 days. But the wait is over and the football drought is over in Charlotte as Cam Newton and company open the preseason Thursday night.

Business trip to Buffalo ✈️ pic.twitter.com/YUYpjzaRwk — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) August 8, 2018

Yeah, yeah, preseason games technically don't count. But this game matters for Panthers fans if for nothing other than it's the Panthers' only chance to play Kelvin Benjamin and the Buffalo Bills. Benjamin made waves with his harsh comments about Cam Newton last week, saying if he was paired with "any other quarterback" he'd have a better career. Ouch.

The game gets started at 7 p.m. and you'll want to tune in early because most of the team's stars will be finished well before halftime.

2. Gov. Cooper says a 'positive change' is coming to the I-77 tolls

It's been a couple of weeks since Roy Cooper said a decision would be made on the future of the controversial tolls from Lake Norman to uptown. Earlier this week, Cooper said he's expecting a change for drivers who sit in those ugly traffic jams every day.

The biggest obstacle for lawmakers has been changing the already-signed contract. Cooper said it's obvious the contract is bad, but proposals have been made that would make one of the two new toll lanes in each direction a free, general purpose lane.

“We are going to continue to work with the community and I believe that things will be better as a result,” Gov. Cooper said.

3. Dozens pulled from Lake Norman after sailboats capsize

Emergency crews pulled dozens of members from a sailing class to safety after their boats overturned on Lake Norman.

According to Huntersville Fire, several boats were overturned during Wednesday evening's storms, tossing people into the water.

All 26 members of the sailing class were accounted for and no one was hurt, Huntersville Fire said.

4. Powerful storms took out trees and power lines across the area Wednesday

Mother Nature has had it out for the Carolinas lately, and Wednesday evening was no exception. A microburst thunderstorm packed a serious punch with nearly 100-mph winds along the Gaston and Lincoln County line.

A section of U.S. 321 remained shut down overnight after power lines were knocked across both sides of the highway during the round of severe weather.

In High Shoals, a huge tree fell on a family's home. Thankfully, everyone was OK.

"My wife called me and told me she thinks we got a tree down on the side of the house," said Ed Phillips. "When the weather stopped, she said, 'no, we got one about to fall on the house, plus we got one on the house,' so I said, 'oh, God!'"

5. Woman turns 105, says faith and laughter are the secrets to a long life

How do you live to 105? Laugh, love God, and work hard. That's how Chloa Willis would explain it, at least.

The lifelong resident of Statesville just celebrated the milestone birthday and still has her sense of humor fully intact, even if she says some of her senses aren't what they used to be.

Hey Mrs. Chloa, your friends and family threw you a big party for you 105th birthday, what was your favorite part?



Her: #NoFilter pic.twitter.com/xNWQraJyb5 — Evan West 「 WCNC 」 (@TV_Evan) August 8, 2018

Chloa was a trendsetter being one of two girls on the team. She said shorts weren't around so they played America's Pastime in skirts.

"Man when I hit that ball, it would go but I didn't hit it very often," she said with a smile.

The game-show loving grandma affectionately known as 'Nanny' isn't able to make it to church often but she still prays at night and tops it off with more than an amen.

"Three big swallows of wine and then I go to bed," she said.

So there you have it. Laugh, work hard at everything you do, and enjoy a little wine with your bedtime prayer, and hopefully you'll live as long and happily as Mrs. Willis.

