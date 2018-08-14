CHARLOTTE, N.C. — 1. Picture showing dog chained to Jeep prompts investigation

Police in Huntersville are investigating a possible case of animal cruelty.

There are several reports of a person driving around with their dog chained behind their Jeep. A picture on social media shared over the weekend showed the dog on the back of the Jeep's cargo holder.

"It's just one sharp turn away from hanging itself basically from its chain," said Lori Bennett, who saw the dog sitting on the back of the Jeep. "Just broke my heart."

The Huntersville Police Department sent us this statement in part saying, "Yes, we received multiple social media messages over the weekend and it was passed onto our Animal Control Officer. I will let you know once he has made contact with the owner and what actions we take."

A local animal control spokesperson said in North Carolina, the owner could be guilty of a class one misdemeanor.

2. 'Not the Carolinas I know': Family finds large rock painted with racial slurs during rafting trip

A Charlotte family was on track to celebrate a fun and happy birthday celebration. It was Parron Baxter's first time rafting on the Catawba River, who was out with his wife and friends over the weekend.

"It was a great idea," he said.

But by the time they made it through the first bend, their trip wound up with a dark undertow.

"We see this sign," Baxter said. "This Confederate flag with three words and two-thirds of the sentence I can't repeat because they are racial slurs."

Baxter said he is grateful to the woman who had the courage to speak up and denounce what they all saw. Now, planning a hashtag #ReclaimTheRock on Twitter.

Baxter said he is looking to partner with NAACP and other groups in the community to repaint the rock and turn a negative experience into a positive.

3. Pregnant woman accused of hiding merchandise under her shirt at Staples

A Pineville store manager was fired after a pregnant woman says she was falsely accused of hiding merchandise under her shirt.

"I'm very pregnant, I don't need any additional stress," said Shirell Bates, who is 34 weeks pregnant with twins.

Bates decided to make a quick run to Staples to stock up on some back-to-school supplies for her son Friday afternoon. She said she spent about 15 minutes walking around the store.

"I figured I would go in there, grab a few items and be on my way," she said.

When she was finishing up, she checked her cart to make sure she had everything she needed and got in line to pay. The mom said a police officer approached her and asked her to step aside.

"Because I'm pregnant with twins, 34 weeks, I figured it just might have been trying to make conversation, so I was like 'oh, twins!'" she said.

So, she went back into the store and asked to speak to the manager. The woman came out and Bates said she told her that they have dealt with a lot of people trying to conceal merchandise in their clothing. Bates said the manager told her she made the decision to have an officer confront her.

4. South Carolina sees its first measles case in 20 years

A deadly disease has reappeared in the Carolinas.

State medical officials are reporting the first case of measles in South Carolina in more than 20 years. The highly contagious disease is usually passed through coughing and sneezing and in some cases is fatal.

According to DHEC, someone who lives in Georgetown County, which is near Myrtle Beach, contracted the disease last week. This marks the first case of measles reported in the Palmetto State since 1997.

5. Aretha Franklin 'gravely ill' according to reports

The Queen of Soul's family is asking for your prayers. According to WDIV-TV in Detroit, family members said the 76-year-old music icon is "seriously ill." Franklin hasn't performed since last November, and her last public performance was last August in Philadelphia.

Franklin last performed in her Detroit hometown in June 2017. It was an emotion-packed concert for thousands at an outdoor festival downtown. She ended the performance with a then-cryptic appeal to the hometown crowd: "Please keep me in your prayers."

Last year, Franklin announced her plans to retire after releasing one final album, saying she would perform at "some select things."

