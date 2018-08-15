1. Cooper to announce plans for I-77 contract change Wednesday

Governor Cooper is expected to announce recommendations for changes to the I-77 toll lane project Wednesday evening. We still don't know what those changes will be, but Cooper has hinted that it will be "positive" for Charlotte drivers. In May, the I-77 Toll Advisory Panel voted in favor of changing the contract so that of the two lanes being built in each direction, one would be a free, general purpose lane and the other would remain a toll.

But that's the hangup. Cooper said finding alternatives to an already-signed contract has been difficult. Any changes to the original contract with the Spanish company, Cintra, will likely result in having to pay Cintra a hefty fine, perhaps in the millions of dollars.

2. Suspect accused of shooting Cleveland County deputy arrested in Harrisburg

A Cleveland County deputy was airlifted to a Charlotte hospital after being shot twice by a suspect during an exchange of gunfire Tuesday night. Sheriff Alan Norman said the suspect was wanted for a probation violation and when the deputy approached him, things quickly turned violent.

"The deputy came to work tonight to protect the citizens of Cleveland County and to return to his family in the morning," Norman said. "Now, he's laying in the hospital."

The suspect, who has not been identified, was arrested a few hours after the incident in Harrisburg. He was transported back to Cleveland County and interviewed with detectives. Formal charges have not been announced, but a 9 a.m. press conference is expected to provide more details. You can watch that press conference live on WCNC.com, NBC Charlotte's Facebook page, or on the NBC Charlotte app.

3. Body recovered from Lake Norman

Iredell County authorities are investigating after a body was pulled from Lake Norman Tuesday afternoon. Earlier in the day, emergency crews responded to a report of someone "having difficulties" in the water.

Several hours later, crews recovered a body from the lake. The identity of the person found has not been released, but authorities don't suspect any foul play at this time.

4. Schools expanding lead tests after The Defenders' CMS report

Another local school district plans to start testing for lead at some facilities following the discovery of elevated levels of lead inside more than two dozen Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools.

A spokesperson with Fort Mill Schools confirmed the district will test some of its older facilities "as an extra precaution to ensure there is no contamination from older piping."

As Fort Mill moves forward with new testing, CMS is now expanding its efforts beyond just elementary and into middle and high schools. The move comes after CMS testing showed lead exposure above the federal action level at some schools. The district published the results online after we asked why parents weren't previously notified.

State law does not require lead testing and as a result, several area schools report they don't test for lead. However, both Gaston County Schools and Union County Public Schools periodically test for lead.

CMS officials maintain while the initial lead tests resulted in corrective action, testing found "no health or safety concerns." The district has created a website and set out parent messages and emails to make families aware of the situation.

5. 1 in 8 divorces are caused by student loan debt

For richer, for poorer...Unless you're saddled with major student debt. According to a recent report from SunTrust Bank, 1 in 8 divorcees — 13 percent — blamed student loans specifically for their failed marriage.

Money issues in general were reported by more than one-third of the 800 adults surveyed. Student loan debt now stands at an all-time high, with Americans owing $1.5 trillion combined. And it's harder than ever to avoid.

The average outstanding balance is currently $34,144, up 62 percent over the last decade, according to a report by Experian. In addition, the percentage of borrowers who owe $50,000 or more has tripled over the same time period, according to a separate report by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

"Student loans can really hold you back," she said. For couples just starting out, that burden is having an impact on their lifestyle and ability to buy a home or have children, she added.

