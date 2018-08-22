1. Study ranks North Carolina in top 10 states for school threats

New statistics paint a bleak picture of what parents are forced to face in schools across North Carolina.

The Educator's School Safety Network ranked North Carolina in the top 10 for school threats and violent incidents last school year.

Across the country, school threats spiked 62 percent. The number of actual violent incidents increased by 113 percent. The study reveals North Carolina had 103 threats and 13 violent incidents.

Stiffer punishment will come for students this upcoming school year. In June, Governor Roy Cooper signed a bill making anyone found guilty of making school threats a felony. That law goes into effect December.

"Threats to our schools are an appalling reality that we have to confront," said a North Carolina lawmaker.

2. 'They just seemed like a normal, loving family': NC mom captures photo of Watts family during Myrtle Beach trip

A North Carolina mom said some pictures she took during a trip to Myrtle Beach earlier this month captured Shanann Watts and one of her two daughters just days before they were murdered.

Michele Greer said she spoke with Shanann while their children played on the bungee trampoline. She was horrified to hear what happened to Shanann and her little girls.

"She was very sweet and very lovable with the girls; it was all about the girls," Michele said. "She told me she was expecting; she was very happy. She was very engaged with her little girls."

Greer's photos also captured Chris Watts, her husband and alleged killer.

"He didn't seem engaged at all," she said. "There wasn't any affection. She was very engaged with the girls and he was just kind of standing there.

“It is very eerie. I was talking to my children on the way home from school, and they don’t understand. They said, 'What happened? Why did their daddy do that?' And I said, 'Honey, I don’t know, nobody knows.'"

3. Undocumented immigrant charged with murder of Mollie Tibbetts

The month-long search for missing University of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts came to a heartbreaking end Tuesday when her body was recovered in a cornfield about 12 miles from where she disappeared in July.

Cristhian Bahena Rivera, 24, has been charged with first degree murder in relation to the disappearance of Mollie Tibbetts.

Cristhian Bathena Rivera, 24, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder. Immigration and Customers Enforcement confirmed with local authorities in Poweshiek County, Iowa that Rivera was an undocumented immigrant from Mexico. He reportedly confessed to kidnapping and killing Tibbetts after running alongside her while she was jogging.

When Tibbetts said she was going to call police, Rivera reportedly panicked and said he blacked out. The next thing he remembered was dragging her body out of his car and hiding her remains in the field.

News of Rivera's undocumented status quickly swept through political conversations, including President Trump's rally in West Virginia Tuesday night. The president told the crowd that an "incredible, beautiful young woman" was a victim of immigration laws that are "such a disgrace."

In its statement, ICE did not say whether Rivera had any previous contact with federal immigration authorities. It did not say whether he had previously been deported, or whether any judge had ordered him deported.

4. Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 of 18 counts in fraud trial

Tuesday was a day for the history books as two of President Trump's former advisers were found guilty in court. Paul Manafort, who served as chairman of Trump's campaign in 2016, was convicted on eight of 18 counts in a financial fraud trial. The jury was unable to reach a verdict on the other 10 counts.

Prosecutors painted Manafort as a liar in pursuit of a lavish lifestyle that was fueled by millions of dollars in unreported income being stashed in foreign bank accounts and fraudulently obtaining bank loans. Manafort's defense attorney Kevin Downing did not say if Manafort would appeal but did tell reporters he's "evaluating all his options at this point."

Meanwhile, Trump's former personal attorney, Michael Cohen, pleaded guilty to campaign-finance violations and other charges. But the real story was the allegation from Cohen that he and Trump arranged the payment of hush money to porn star Stormy Daniels and a former Playboy model to influence the 2016 election.

The 51-year-old reached a plea deal with prosecutors, and experts say he could receive four to five years in prison at a sentencing set for December 12.

Cohen pleaded guilty to eight counts in all, including tax evasion and making a false statement to a financial institution, calling it a coordinated effort to influence the election.

In entering the plea, Cohen did not specifically name the two women or even Trump, recounting instead that he worked with an "unnamed candidate." But the amounts and the dates all lined up with the payments made to Daniels and Playboy Playmate Karen McDougal.

5. 'We'll see what happens when I get there': 911 calls released in deadly business shooting

It's been about two weeks since an east Charlotte business order was charged with voluntary manslaughter after he allegedly told police he shot an intruder earlier this month. Now, the public's is hearing the 911 calls from the incident, both before and after the deadly shooting.

Alan Brett Corder called 911 around 4:30 a.m. on August 6 when he was alerted to a break-in at the American Beauty Garden off East Independence Boulevard. Near the end of the call, Corder is heard telling the dispatcher, "we'll see what happens when I get there," and he told them he had a weapon.

A little while later, Corder called again, saying he opened fire on the suspect, 20-year-old Justin Anderson. Corder said Anderson ran at him and he shot at him three or four times. Anderson was pronounced dead at the scene after running behind the building.

