1. 'You're not alone. Believe me.' Steve Smith opens up about battle with depression

When you think about people who suffer from depression, chances are you wouldn't think of someone like Steve Smith. The often outspoken and seemingly confident former Panther penned an emotional essay for NFL.com this week, saying he struggled with self-doubt and confidence issues throughout his illustrious NFL career.

It started in 2002, when the then-second-year player visited a sports psychologist. But it wasn't until 2013 that Smith sought help for his life outside of football.

"I hit a point where I was so overwhelmed that I wasn't sure what to do or how to handle my emotions. Small things in my daily life impacted me in a big way, and I was a cynic of everything and everyone. It was at that point I decided -- with hesitancy -- to try counseling for non-football related matters for the first time in my life," Smith wrote.

Now almost two years removed from his final game, Smith said he feels free.

"My advice to anyone suffering from mental health issues -- and specifically athletes who can relate -- is this: Ask for help. Stop trying to deal with these serious matters alone. You're not alone. Believe me," wrote Smith.

2. Harmful toxins found in some school supplies, consumer group warns

The U.S. Public Interest Research Group sent 27 school supplies it purchased to an independent laboratory to test for chemicals of concern. Most were found to be safe, it said.

"(But) the presence of toxic hazards in school supplies highlights the need for constant vigilance on the part of government agencies and the public to ensure that school supplies containing toxic chemicals are removed from store shelves," said the nonprofit, founded in 1971.

A few school supplies tested did contain toxins, according to the organization's report:

Asbestos in Playskool crayons sold at Dollar Tree. Asbestos can cause lung cancer and mesothelioma.

Phthalates in Jot brand blue 3-ring binder, also sold at Dollar Tree. The Consumer Product Safety Commission has deemed their levels of phthalates, which can cause birth defects and other health problems, unsafe for children.

Benzene in Board Dudes brand markers, sold on Amazon. The chemical is a known carcinogen linked to various health problems, including immune deficiency.

Dollar Tree disputed the findings.

"The safety of our customers and associates is our top priority," the company said in a statement. "Our company utilizes a very stringent and independent testing program to ensure our supplier products meet or exceed all safety and legal standards.

3. We're in for another round of storms this afternoon and evening

Are we sure we aren't in Florida? It feels that way with the weather lately, as afternoon and evening storms have dumped heavy rain and knocked down tress across the area. Tuesday night was no exception, as several microbursts moved through the Mint Hill area, knocking down trees and power lines on busy neighborhood streets.

Some scattered strong to severe storms possible late tomorrow afternoon into the evening. #cltwx #ncwx #scwx pic.twitter.com/nzfJ3tsR1a — Brad Panovich (@wxbrad) August 8, 2018

Chief Meteorologist Brad Panovich says we can expect more of the same Wednesday afternoon and evening, with scattered thunderstorms popping up across the Carolinas.

4. Charlotte isn't getting the new Amazon headquarters, but a new Amazon warehouse is coming soon

We already knew about the $200 million distribution center near the airport. But the company recently announced they are planning to recruit and train people from the neighborhood surrounding the warehouse to fill the 1,500 jobs that are expected to be created when it opens.

County Commissioner Pat Cotham said most of those jobs will pay between $30,000 and $60,000 a year and will require only a high school diploma.

“These are great jobs for people who don’t get good jobs, so it will be wonderful. We need that diversification as we attract companies to come here," Cotham said.

5. Woman posing as pet sitter stole jewelry from couple's home, police say

Police in Waxhaw warned pet owners who may be looking for someone to watch their furry friends.

The department posted on social media that a woman named Amy Renee Davis was offering her services as a pet sitter on Craigslist as well as Facebook.

However, Davis is facing felony charges after Captain Bobby Haulk said Davis stole jewelry from a home while she was watching a couple’s pet.

Police said the fake pet sitter has tricked more people than the Waxhaw couple.

“There was a victim in York County in June and apparently a victim in Blacksburg, S.C.,” Captain Haulk said. “There’s at least three, and I honestly feel like there are more.”

© 2018 WCNC