1. The state will reveal its plan for the I-77 toll lanes August 15

The North Carolina Department of Transportation will reveal its proposed changes to the controversial I-77 toll project on August 15. The meeting with the Toll Project Advisory Panel follows a recommendation by the panel for changes to the project including opening up an additional free lane on I-77. If any changes are made to the toll project a hefty penalty fee would likely have to be paid to the Spanish company, Cintra, that will operate the project.

2. Huntersville cosmetic surgeon sanctioned by NC medical board

A Huntersville cosmetic surgeon is still allowed to perform surgeries even though a medical board punished him saying he gave patients potentially dangerous levels of anesthesia. The owner of Pure Med Spa, Dr. Briggs Cook was sanctioned by the board about how he handled a patient's death certificate after she died in his office. While Dr. Cook is still allowed to perform surgery, if it requires sedation the procedure must be done in a hospital.

3. Mother: Woman almost drove over me and my kids

A mother said she was almost intentionally run over by a truck as she walked with her two small children in southwest Charlotte. It happened Thursday in the Clanton Park area, just one of several road rage cases we've seen in Charlotte over the past few weeks. After someone got the woman's license plate it appears the driver of the truck is a bus driver for CMS according to her facebook page. We reached out to CMS and have not heard back yet.

4. Statesville police searching for a missing man

Statesville Police are searching for Marty Dean Teague, 53, who was last seen at his home around noon on Tuesday. Teague is described as having blue eyes, gray hair and weighing about 220 pounds. Teague also owns a green 1994 Jeep Cherokee with NC license plate FBV-6537. If you have any information on his whereabouts you are asked to call the Statesville Police Department at 704-878-3406.

5. SC dentist is back with Ciara's 'Level Up' Challenge

A South Carolina dentist who went viral last week by participating in Drake's "In My Feelings" challenge is back again with his rendition of Ciara's "Level Up" challenge. As of Friday, his new video has more than 5.4 million views, 126,000 shares and 37,000 comments. Rich Constantine, the viral dentist original "In My Feelings" challenge now boasts over 67 million views.

