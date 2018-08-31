1. President Trump will make two stops in Charlotte Friday

First, Trump is slated to visit the CPCC Harris Conference Center, where he is expected to sign an executive order regarding retirement security. He'll also speak to an invited group of guests on the topic. The second stop for the president will be Carmel Country Club for a private fundraiser to benefit Republicans Mark Harris and Rep. Ted Budd, both of whom are facing tough challenges in November's general election.

Harris, who defeated incumbent Robert Pittenger in May's primary for the nomination in North Carolina's 9th Congressional District, spoke exclusively to NBC Charlotte about having the president's support.

"We just believe that there's a window of opportunity to see our nation move in the direction that will continue what's already been started," Harris said. "We believe that the president set forth an agenda that we're very supportive of.

"I think the president is certainly going to be a shot in the arm."

2. Protesters and opponents of Silent Sam clashed on the campus of UNC-Chapel Hill Thursday night

More than 200 protesters gathered for a Silent Sam protest on UNC-Chapel Hill's campus.

The rally included Confederate monument supporters, demonstrators against the monument and a group opposing both.

NBC Charlotte's sister station WFMY News 2's crews were pepper sprayed as the Confederate Monument supporters were leaving by police officers but all are safe after the ordeal occurred.

3. Man charged with shooting at mom dropping off kids at school

CMPD charged 34-year-old Delmond Cunningham for the shooting on Everett Place Thursday morning.

The shooting prompted a lockdown at Villa Heights Elementary School earlier in the day.

Delmond Cunningham. PHOTO: CMPD.

According to CMPD, Cunningham fired a gun at a mom who was dropping off her kids at Villa Heights. Police said the woman, at one time, had been in a relationship with the alleged shooter.

Thankfully, no one was injured during the shooting.

4. Carowinds announces new coaster for 2019

In what was teased as the biggest announcement in park history, Carowinds unveiled plans for a new roller coaster set to debut in 2019: Copperhead Strike.

It’s been three years since the park debuted Fury 325, the world’s tallest and fastest giga coaster. Now, they’re bringing another first to the Carolinas with Copperhead Strike. Set to open in 2019, Copperhead Strike will be the first double-launch coaster in the region, launching riders from 0 – 42 mph in just 2.5 seconds. The second launch will give riders another booth of speed from 35 mph to 50 mph in just two seconds.

The ride will cover more than a half-mile in a little under two-and-a-half minutes that includes five inversions. Copperhead Strike will be the cornerstone of the new seven-acre Blue Ridge Junction. Modeled after the Carolinas’ Blue Ridge Mountains, the new section will feature traditional comfort foods, including rotisserie chicken.

5. The Panthers closed out the preseason with their first loss

The Panthers' bid for a perfect preseason (not that it really matters) came to a screeching halt Thursday night in Pittsburgh, as the Steelers defeated Carolina 39-24.

Taylor Heinicke played well in his bid to be the top backup behind Cam Newton. Heinicke started and was 7 of 12 for 68 yards and a 6-yard touchdown to Mose Frazier. Garrett Gilbert came on in the second quarter and was 4 of 7 for 23 yards.

Rookie Kyle Allen played the entire second half, completing 25 of 35 passes for 250 yards and a score for Carolina. It was also a heartbreaking end to the preseason for Charlotte native Elijah Hood, who left the game with a knee injury on the opening kickoff. Hood's injury hasn't been diagnosed, but his chances of making the final roster are bleak at this point.

When you can’t control what’s happening, challenge yourself to control the way you respond to what’s happening. That’s where your power is. Always going to stay up and keep moving forward! #aintnothing #comebackstronger pic.twitter.com/AngJZnMa13 — Elijah Hood (@EliMHood) August 31, 2018

