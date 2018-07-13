Happy Friday the 13th! Don't be alarmed, though, because not only is it going to be a warm day in Charlotte (it finally won't be as hot as the sun) but it's National French Fry Day and several restaurants are offering great deals to celebrate.

Here are five things you need to know as we wrap up the work week.

1. An armed robbery suspect was shot by police after taking seven people hostage at gunpoint in a Salisbury Harris Teeter overnight

Salisbury Police responded to the Harris Teeter on Jake Alexander Boulevard around 11:30 p.m. When they got to the scene, they learned the suspect was in the middle of trying to rob the store and held several employees hostage.

When the suspect threatened to harm one of the employees, an officer shot the suspect. Thankfully, the innocent bystanders were unharmed and were released from the store. The suspect was flown to a hospital in Winston-Salem and is listed in critical condition.

2. Build-A-Bear offers vouchers to those who waited in line for hours at Pay Your Age sale

Earlier this week, Build-A-Bear announced its first-ever "Pay Your Age" sale. Basically, kids would only have to pay their age for a bear, with prices being capped at $29 for parents and adults without children. As you can imagine, the demand to save big on multiple bears drew hundreds of families at Build-A-Bear shops nationwide, forcing the DIY toy chain to shut down the event early due to security and inventory concerns.

“It’s insane we got here at 8:15 this morning and it’s now 12:30 and we’re not in the door yet,” one mother said at Concord Mills Mall.

At Carolina Place Mall, the line snaked through the mall's entire second floor before the event was abruptly canceled. To make up for frustrated parents who waited for hours to get a bear, Build-A-Bear offered $15 vouchers to use at a later date on any product in their stores.

“I don’t think it was well thought through, I don’t think they had the materials they needed for the amount of people that showed up,” one customer said. “They just gave us a voucher, so next time we go it’s $15 off, so it’s still worth it.”

3. Charlotte's chance to host the 2020 RNC has Mayor Lyles facing her first political controversy since taking office

Vi Lyles is a Democrat, but she's long been a cheerleader for hosting President Trump and the Republican Party for their national convention in 2020. Lyles said the economic impact of having the RNC in the Queen City is something that can't be ignored and it would show the nation that Charlotte is inclusive for everyone.

Two Democrats on Charlotte's city council, LaWana Mayfield and Justin Harlow, have said they will vote to reject hosting the RNC. Other Democrats on the council have yet to decide how they'll vote on the issue.

Lyles said anyone wanting to address the city council about the Queen City hosting the event in 2020 should contact the clerk's office before 5 p.m. on Friday to sign up to speak. People who cannot attend the meeting may leave their comments with the clerk.

4. A South Carolina boy burned nearly half his body trying to do the "Fire Challenge" on social media

It's nothing new to see teens and kids doing outrageous stunts they see online, but it's another thing when they're downright dangerous. A 12-year-old from Spartanburg learned that the hard way after burning over 40 percent of his body while taking the "Fire Challenge" he saw on YouTube.

We've seen all kinds of elaborate internet stunts but this one involves two normal household products: Any kind of flammable liquid like rubbing alcohol, nail polish or hairspray -- and a lighter.

5. Restaurant Report: The Flamin' Kitchen in northeast Charlotte has some explaining to do

A quick look at the health inspection report from the Flamin' Kitchen will simply make you say wow. Employees were seen handling raw chicken and beef in the same container as cooked meat! Flies and wasps were all over the kitchen, and the last one...well, you just have to hear this:

An employee was seen sleeping — in a lawn chair — in the kitchen with his feet propped up on utensils customers use to eat! Click here to read more about this week's restaurant report card.

