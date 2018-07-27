1. Sand parasite sends teen to hospital after beach trip

A Tennessee teenager contracted a parasite causing a nasty infection after a trip to a Florida beach.

Michael Dumas, 17, went on a mission trip to Florida in June and spent just an afternoon relaxing on the beach. Photos showed Dumas being buried up to his neck in the sand.

But the fun in the sun turned into Dumas’ foot itching. Days later, bumps appeared and a few weeks after, it got even worse. Doctors said the teen had multiple hookworms.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said the best way to avoid hookworms is not to walk barefoot in areas where they may be common. According to the Broward County Health Department in Florida, where this incident happened, that may even mean wearing shoes on the beach.

2. Gov. Cooper said a decision on the future of the I-77 tolls project could be coming 'in a couple of weeks'

Charlotte drivers' favorite highway is back in the news after Gov. Roy Cooper said changes could be coming to the controversial toll lane project.

Cooper was in the Queen City Thursday for a school supply drive for teachers and revealed that lawmakers have had discussions with Cintra, the company in charge of the tolls that are set to open later this year.

In an answer to a question from NBC Charlotte’s Rad Berky about talks with Cintra, Cooper said, “There have been some that the Department of Transportation has but I think what they want is a buy-in from the local advisory committee that has been set up.”

While Cooper did not say which way the state is leaning on changes to the project, he strongly indicated a change was coming.

“And I believe it will be better for Charlotte,” he said.

3. Prosecutors: William McCullen confessed to killing 3-year-old Jordyn Dumont

As witness testimonies continued Thursday in the murder trial involving three-year-old Jordyn Dumont, prosecutors presented video evidence of what they described as William McCullen confessing to killing the toddler.

Gaston County Police Detective Brian Dalton testified McCullen requested to speak with investigators a day after he was charged with first-degree murder. The interview was recorded at police headquarters, and it lasted for more than an hour.

In the video, McCullen is heard explaining he wanted to give Jordyn food immediately after, but she refused to eat.

"All she said is no, and she don't backtalk a lot, but that always made me mad," McCullen said. "It pissed me off that she said no."

"I was trying to give her a spanking, but she rolled over onto her stomach, and I was trying to roll her onto her butt so I can spank her butt," McCullen said. "She said no. So she rolled onto her back, and I punched her in the stomach."

McCullen's defense attorney is expected to present the case on his behalf Friday.

4. Pilot walks away from Matthews plane crash

Let's face it, there's no good place to crash a plane. But a local pilot was unharmed after crashing into the front lawn of a church in Matthews Thursday afternoon.

It happened just before 7 p.m. in the 3300 block of Margaret Wallace Road near REACH Church. NBC Charlotte learned the pilot was the only one on board and not hurt.

Nearby neighbors said there's no doubt the pilot should say a prayer of thanks after landing on the front lawn of REACH church.

"Any further and he probably hit one of these houses, more injuries, stuff like that. I'm glad it didn't happen that way," said Ian McClusky.

5. Wash your hands! Dirty deeds on this week's Restaurant Report Card

We don't need to remind you of how important it is that food workers wash their hands before cooking your meals. With signs posted at every hand-washing station and sink in every kitchen, it's hard to imagine they'd forget. But yet it happens time and time again.

The lowest score goes to Sithara at 9609 North Tryon. The big problem was employee hand washing. One worker was seen washing in hands in the food prep sink and not even using soap. The hand washing sink was clogged up with utensils, and the person in charge wasn’t supervising the hand washing.

The Hibachi Express on Oak Lake Boulevard was also on this week's report card. One of the employees was seen washing hands without soap. Raw chicken was being stored with the produce.

Plus, some raw chicken, raw shrimp, and cooked beef were too warm. That food is supposed to be chilled below 45 degrees. Their grade? 86.5, that’s a B.

