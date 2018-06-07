1. Myrtle Beach tops 'Most Dangerous Cities' list

Hundreds of people are still pinching themselves after a fireworks show that went wrong in Myrtle Beach on Wednesday night.

Witnesses thought there was a mass shooting. Aleks Patinskiy, his wife, Nadia, and their son recorded the chaos, which showed people running toward the exits.

"Everyone just started running so run, run, run," said one witness. "We just followed the crowd but the fireworks were going off so you couldn't hear anything but there was just a massive stampede."

According to Alarms.org, Myrtle Beach is the most crime-ridden city in the Palmetto State and 33rd most dangerous in the country. Its ranking is on par with other publications. Safewise.com ranks it as the 32nd most dangerous city. Another website, Neighborhood Scout, tabbed it the 13th most dangerous, saying you have a 1-in-60 chance of becoming a victim of a violent crime in Myrtle Beach.

2. Investigation of teen's death in east Charlotte now a homicide

The news comes more than a year after the body of Shania Hammonds was found behind a home in East Charlotte. On Thursday afternoon, police announced a major change in the investigation and a major reward in the case.

NBC Charlotte has learned a detective was moved off the case after his supervisor says he failed at the job.

<p>Submitted photo</p>

For months, questions passed without answers about her daughter’s death. Now, the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department is making a bold statement about their own investigation. Lieutenant Susan Manassah took a lead role in the case this year. That’s when she says she began questioning one of the detectives handling the investigation.

“I wasn’t happy with the pace, it was being worked, but I wanted it worked harder and I wanted it worked faster,” Lt. Manassah said. “Did that particular detective fail her, yes. Did CMPD? No."

3. Morganton man accused of setting home on fire with his 5 kids still inside

Floyd Tate is accused of pouring gasoline on a mobile home before locking himself and five children and setting it on fire. When police got to the home, Tate was outside with the person who called 911 and the home was not on fire.

The children, ages 5-12, were removed from the home when a deputy detected a strong gasoline smell inside the house. Tate was charged with arson, communicating threats and child abuse.

4. Tropical Storm Beryl strengthens, becomes first Atlantic hurricane of 2018 season

As of 5 a.m. ET Friday, Beryl had winds of 75 mph and was moving to the west at 14 mph. It was located about 1,140 miles east-southeast of the Lesser Antilles, a chain of islands in the eastern Caribbean Sea.

Although it became a hurricane, it should fall apart by the time it reaches the Lesser Antilles. That's due to strong wind shear, dry air and dust, which should all combine to weaken the system, AccuWeather said.

"Upper-level winds will become hostile well before the system approaches the Lesser Antilles this weekend," according to Weather Channel meteorologist Jonathan Erdman. "These shearing winds should rip the system apart. Dry air is also plentiful near the system and will likely play some weakening role."

5. Singer Chris Brown arrested for felony assault after concert

Singer Chris Brown walked off stage after his concert in Florida and into the hands of waiting sheriff's deputies, who arrested him on a felony battery charge and booked him into the Palm Beach County Jail.

A sheriff's spokeswoman said the entertainer was released after posting $2,000 bond on the battery charge issued by the sheriff's office in Hillsborough County. No details about the allegations in the arrest warrant were immediately available.

Chris Brown performs at 2018 BET Experience Staples Center Concert, sponsored by COCA-COLA, at L.A. Live on June 22, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.

Ser Baffo/Getty Images for BET

The 29-year-old entertainer's record of violence includes a guilty plea to felony assault for beating up his then-girlfriend Rihanna in 2009 and a 2016 arrest on a charge of assault with a deadly weapon.

© 2018 WCNC