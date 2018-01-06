1. Charlotte city councilwoman doubles down on controversial tweet

LaWana Mayfield is doubling down on a comment she made comparing cops to terrorists in the wake of the police shooting of Stephon Clark.

In her latest Tweet, Mayfield says “To all of you talking nonsense about my posts, forget you. A black man can't drink in his own garage, can't drive down the street, car can't break down, can't walk in a store without being killed by someone in a police uniform. So who is going work to remove the bad cops? #I will.”

To ALL OF YOU talking nonsense about my posts, Forget YOU. A Black man can't drink in his own garage, can't drive down the street, car can't break down, can't walk in a store without being killed by someone in a police uniform. So who is going work to remove the BAD cops?#IWILL https://t.co/KsmXoYdczL — LaWana Mayfield (@lawanamayfield) May 31, 2018

On Wednesday, dozens of police wives confronted Mayfield during a city council meeting, with many of them wearing shirts saying, "My husband is not a terrorist. My husband is a hero."

NBC Charlotte was unable to reach Mayfield for comment on her social media stance. Click here for the reaction from other city leaders and residents.

2. 'How do you put a dead child in a garbage bag and just throw it away?' Sheriff opens up about case of Chesterfield County baby found dead

Chesterfield County Sheriff Jay Brooks said that 19-year-old Breanna Lewis is on suicide watch in the Chesterfield County Detention Center after she was arrested Tuesday on charges of disposing of her daughter Harlee’s body inside a plastic bag and diaper box behind the family’s home. Brooks said two deputies found the child’s body after searching the property for several hours, estimating that she died between 6:30 a.m. and noon on May 29.

When detectives showed Lewis a photo of the box and the child’s remains inside, Brooks alleged she claimed to not recognize her. An autopsy on Harlee’s remains was scheduled for Wednesday morning, but Brooks said due to South Carolina law, the results will not be made public, however, if there is a crime or any charges are filed, details may become available in warrants and affidavits.

“This case has touched the heart of the county,” Brooks explained. “It has obviously touched the heart of the region. It touches that string, like the Erica Parsons case and others like it, it makes you feel that sickening in your stomach you felt in those cases. There’s some cases that just make you want to cry.” Click here to continue reading about this tragic case.

3. Happy National Doughnut Day! Here's where you can get some free treats today

If you've been stressed lately, donut worry! This Friday's going to be sweet!

OK, that's enough. But seriously, Friday is National Doughnut Day and plenty of Charlotte shops are celebrating the delicious holiday with freebies and discounts to satisfy your sweet tooth.

Of course, legendary doughnut giants Krispy Kreme and Dunkin' Donuts are in on the action, but there are plenty of locally owned shops giving away free stuff and offering big discounts on Friday.

Click here for a list of seven Charlotte-area shops participating on National Doughnut Day.

4. President Carter grabs bite to eat at a local McDonald's

If you were in Kings Mountain and stopped at Mcdonald's Wednesday morning, boy, were you in for a treat!

President Jimmy Carter stopped in on his way to Washington for some breakfast that reportedly included an egg biscuit and coffee.

Rebecca Lamb posted a picture of the big event to Facebook Wednesday morning.

"The cool thing about working right off the interstate is sometimes you get to meet celebrities like our 39th president Jimmy Carter," Lamb wrote. Click here to read more about the chance meeting.

5. Pedestrian struck by CMPD officer in Steele Creek

A pedestrian was rushed to the hospital Thursday night after being hit by a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officer's cruiser in Steele Creek.

It happened around 6:15 p.m. on South Tryon Street at Moss Road. Witnesses said the pedestrian was in the median and crossed at a place where there wasn't a crosswalk.

The pedestrian, identified as 80-year-old Arnulfo Salazar, was taken to Carolinas Medical Center by Medic with serious injuries. The officer, identified as Jeffrey Page, was not hurt.

South Tryon was shut down at Moss Road while the accident was under investigation. Witnesses said at the time of the crash, it was raining and traffic was light.

Detectives will determine if impairment of the pedestrian was a contributing factor.

© 2018 WCNC