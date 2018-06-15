1. Computer glitch strands thousands of fliers at Charlotte Douglas

Thousands of people were stranded at Charlotte Douglas International Airport after a technical issue canceled dozens of American Airlines flights in and out of the Queen City Thursday evening.

The airline said about 120 flights were canceled in the Queen City out of 275 company-wide. The problem, American said, stemmed from a glitch with its regional carrier, PSA Airlines.

American Airlines released the following statement to NBC Charlotte:

PSA Airlines, an American Airlines regional carrier, experienced a technical issue that has caused them to cancel their flights for the remainder of the evening. The total number of canceled flights is approximately 275 (about 120 in CLT). Our team, in coordination with PSA, is working hard to resolve the issue as quickly as possible and take care of our customers by accommodating them on mainline flights or other regional carriers. We never want to disrupt our customers’ travel plans, and we are sorry for the trouble this caused. Our customer relations team will be reaching out to all of those who have been impacted by this issue. Customers are encouraged to check their flight status on the American Airlines app before heading to the airport.

Click here for the latest on when flights may resume.

2. CDC recalls Kellogg's Honey Smacks cereal after Salmonella outbreak

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recalled Kellogg’s Honey Smacks cereals after linking a Salmonella outbreak to the kids cereal.

According to the CDC, there have been 73 confirmed salmonella cases in 31 states, including three in North Carolina. 24 people have been hospitalized. No one has died.

The recalled cereal has a “best if used by” date from June 14, 2018, through June 14, 2019, according to the CDC. The first illness was reported on March 3, 2018.

Click here to continue reading about this recall.

3. KFC to test chicken and waffles in Charlotte starting next week

According to multiple reports, KFC will test its version of chicken and waffles starting June 18 through July 29 at locations in Charlotte, Asheville, and Greenville, S.C. Included in your order will be several pieces of KFC’s signature Extra Crispy chicken and three Belgian waffle and a side of syrup.

KFC

The dish is KFC’s latest attempt to use Southern-inspired flavors and will bring the cult favorite to a wider segment of customers.

4. Study shows minimum wage won't pay the rent in Mecklenburg County

For workers earning minimum wage, simply making enough money to afford a place to live can be a challenge. It's especially true in Charlotte, where according to a recent report from the National Low-Income Housing Coalition, you'd have to earn at least $18 an hour to afford a modest, two-bedroom apartment.

If you want to live in a high-rent zip code, such as the ones near South End, you'd have to up that salary to around $25 an hour to make rent comfortably.

Affordable housing is discussed regularly at city council meeting, but the fact remains there’s not enough supply to meet the needs of Charlotte’s poorest residents.

"It's been the case for a while," former Charlotte mayor Anthony Foxx said. "We know that there are thousands and thousands of housing units that are needed in this city."

5. Defenders investigation on drugged drinks at Epicentre leads to new legislation

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating after a second woman came forward claiming she was drugged at the Epicentre. This is the second reported drugging at the popular uptown hangout in a month’s time. Lea McGuirk said her drink was drugged on May 12 at Rooftop 210 when she searched inside her purse for her wallet.

The Defenders did some digging and found there's no state law that specifically deals with drugging someone's drink. We brought those findings to a state representative proposed changes to the law. Just days later, new legislation made its way through the state capitol.

“Making sure people that people don’t have to worry about being revictimized because they can’t get justice,” Representative Beasley previously told NBC Charlotte.

The bill passed the Senate Thursday evening and passed the house Wednesday night. The next stop is the governor's desk.

