1. NFL fines Jerry Richardson $2.75 million after workplace misconduct investigation

Former Panthers owner Jerry Richardson will be fined $2.75 million by the NFL after its investigation into the team's workplace environment while Richardson owned the team.

Richardson fined $2.75 million to support organizations addressing race and gender-based issues and fund league-wide workplace training.

White met with Goodell to review the findings of her investigation. She determined that the improper conduct was limited to Richardson and that no other Panthers employees engaged in similar conduct. The NFL said that White's investigation was able to substantiate claims made against Richardson and was unable to find information that would discredit claims of misconduct against him.

Most of Richardson's $2.75 million fine will go toward charities dedicated to addressing race and gender-based issues in and out of the workplace. So far, three initial commitments have been made, one to Charlotte-based Beauty for Ashes Ministry, Black Women's Blueprint, and the Women of Color Network, Inc.

2. Class action lawsuit filed against Hardee's after hepatitis A outbreak

A class action lawsuit was filed Thursday against the west Charlotte Hardee's that has been linked to a hepatitis A outbreak that may have exposed around 4,000 people to the infection.

More than 1,000 vaccines were administered by Mecklenburg County health officials. Everyone affected will be included in the lawsuit.

NBC Charlotte spoke to Brett Dressler, one of the lawyers on this case who said in the coming months, everyone will be notified of the class action and have the opportunity to opt out.

"Part of what these lawsuits are about is trying to raise a higher level of awareness about hep a and the risk it carries inside the restaurant business," Dressler told NBC Charlotte.

3. Charlotte police officer 'like a stepdad' to young boys shot in west Charlotte apartment

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officer Caleb Costner is still visiting the two boys who were shot while in their bed in west Charlotte.

After the shooting, Officer Costner said he noticed Tamaker Thompson and her sons were living in an apartment that was basically empty. He knew he had to do something to help.

So Costner, along with his police chief, teamed up with "Beds for Kids" and surprised the Thompson family with a full living room and dining room set.

"They have a nickname for him," Thompson said. "They call him Stepdad because he's our hero."

4. 5 dead in 'targeted attack' at Capital Gazette newspaper in Maryland

Five people are dead after a deadly shooting at the Capital Gazette newspaper office Thursday afternoon in Annapolis, Maryland. All of the victims were employees at the newspaper.

"This was a targeted attack on the Capital Gazette," said Anne Arundel County Acting Police Chief William Krampf.

The suspect walked into the building with a shotgun "and he looked for his victims as he walked through the lower level," Krampf said.

5. Charlotte couple finds way to repay woman who donated kidney

It’s a question Luis and Phyllis Pinto have been asking themselves for a little more than a month. Ever since Heather Johnson gave Phyllis the life-saving gift of a kidney.

“How do we ever repay someone who has given us a miracle gift like this,” Phyllis Pinto’s husband Luis said.

Luis says he will do whatever he can to pay for everything, but he hopes he can raise some money to help with the cost of tickets. He says it’s the least he can do.

“When you look at the bigger picture of what she did for us, gave my wife a second chance at life – I can’t ever put a price on that,” Luis said.

