1. Young boys caught in the middle of a car theft

A mother is warning parents to never leave their children alone in a car after her kids were caught in the middle of a car theft.

It happened Wednesday morning at a 7-Eleven on Sugar Creek Road. She was inside the store when the suspect told her boys, ages 8 and 11, to get out of the vehicle. The car was stolen, but thankfully, the children were left behind. The woman told NBC Charlotte the situation could have ended much worse.

“They ran into the store and said, ‘Look somebody took your car’. I was like, ‘It is well. I have got you two, that means more than the car or anything that can be replaced, but your lives cannot be replaced,'" the mother said. Click here to continue reading.

2. Suspect in hit-and-run that hurt father, son outside south Charlotte Harris Teeter surrenders

One of the suspects in a shoplifting-turned hit-and-run incident that seriously injured a father and son outside a grocery store in south Charlotte turned himself in on Thursday.

Noah Llambias

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said 21-year-old Noah Llambias was charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, aid and abet larceny and hit and run/failure to remain at an accident with serious injury. His first court appearance was scheduled for Friday afternoon.

Two other suspects were identified in the case and remained on the run. 21-year-old Isaiah Staley had an outstanding warrant for leaving the scene of an accident with serious injury. 20-year-old Ralph Hall was wanted for leaving the scene of an accident with serious injury and larceny. Click here to learn more about this case.

3. Local mom defends her home against intruder

A mom stood her ground and fended off an intruder during a frightening encounter at her Charlotte home this week.

Police said the incident happened on Geraldine Powe Drive around midnight on Tuesday. The 28-year-old told police she was with her child when the suspect tried breaking into the residence.

Detectives said when the suspect kicked in the door, the mom met him face-to-face. The suspect took off without any valuables, according to the police report. Click here for more details about this terrifying incident.

4. Don't touch that! Your guide to the six venomous snakes in the Carolinas

With temperatures rising and Carolinians enjoying the great outdoors this summer, it’s important to familiarize yourself with the wildlife.

Especially venomous snakes, which are often spotted along hiking trails and near bodies of water across the region. Even in the security of your yard, there’s a chance a venomous snake could be out looking for food or warmth.

Photo guide to the six venomous snakes of the Carolinas

In total, there are more than 30 species of snake, but just six are poisonous. Click here for a quick reference guide to the venomous snakes that call the Carolinas home.

5. Man on a mission to mow 50 lawns in 50 states for those who can't comes to Charlotte

Rodney Smith Jr. never really liked mowing the lawn as a kid, so I guess you could say it's kind of ironic that he's traveling all 50 states to do just that, mow lawns.

Rodney's lawn service focuses on people who are unable to mow their own lawn, whether it be age, disability or just a struggling single mother.

“I thought I needed to do something about it,” Rodney said. “That’s when I decided to cut lawns for the elderly, disabled and single mothers for free.”

On Thursday, Rodney made a stop in Huntersville, where he mowed the lawn of an elderly woman who takes a lot of pride in her lawn. But due to her age, she's no longer able to tend to her lawn. Click here to learn more about Smith's heartwarming mowing.

