1. A Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officer was arrested in connection with a string of thefts from a SouthPark Harris Teeter

Officer Samuel Yaravitz was put on administrative leave without pay while the case is being investigated, according to Chief Kerr Putney. Yaravitz is charged with seven counts of larceny related to the alleged thefts, which detectives said occurred between February 13 and May 9 at the Harris Teeter on Morrison Boulevard.

“We are charged with upholding and enforcing the law and will continue to hold ourselves accountable when we violate it. I am disappointed that a member of our department has fallen short of our organization’s high standards,” Chief Kerr Putney told NBC Charlotte.

2. The search continues for a missing South Carolina mother and her six children

Deputies in Oconee County, S.C. are asking for the public's help finding a missing mom and her six kids after a judge ordered her to surrender the children to Social Services.

Deputies say a judge signed an order Wednesday morning directing Jennafer Machelle Price, 33, to turn over her six children to DSS. When DSS went to pick up the children, deputies say they learned that Price and the children were missing and could not be located.

After opening an investigation, deputies say Price is now charged with six counts of Custodial Interference. Deputies say they believe Price, who has a history of narcotics abuse, may be driving a 2001 Toyota Sienna minivan with S.C tag number 668KW. Click here for more information.

3. Get ready for an early taste of summer this weekend

The hottest weather of the year will be around the next several days, according to the First Warn Storm Team. Expect temperatures in the low-90s throughout the weekend, including Mother's Day on Sunday.

Afternoon highs will be 10-15 degrees above average for this time of year with the chance of an isolated thunderstorm in some areas. The heatwave is expected to linger before rain chances increase on Wednesday of next week. Click here for your complete weekend forecast.

4. A White House official reportedly mocked Sen. John McCain's battle with cancer during a meeting Thursday

A White House official mocked Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., and his battle with the deadly disease during a meeting Thursday, The Hill reported. And earlier a guest on Fox News Business implied that McCain betrayed U.S. secrets when he was tortured as a prisoner of war.

"It doesn't matter, he's dying anyway," press aide Kelly Sadler said about McCain's opposition to CIA nominee Gina Haspel at a meeting of White House communications staffers, according to an unnamed source cited by The Hill's Jordan Fabian.

On Wednesday, McCain urged his fellow senators to reject Haspel's nomination because he does not believe she adequately answered for her role in the CIA's torture program after the 9/11 attacks during a hearing before the Senate Intelligence Committee. Click here for Cindy McCain's response to the reported comments.

5. The world's oldest World War II veteran celebrates his 112th birthday today!

America's oldest living man and the oldest World War II veteran, Richard Overton, will celebrate another birthday!

Mr. Overton will turn an incredible 112 on May 11. And -- there's going to be a big party to celebrate him. He served in the South Pacific from 1940 through 1945, with stopps in Hawaii, Guam and Iwo Jima.

He currently resides in Austin, Texas, where he has lived since the 1940s.

