1. Charlotte City Councilwoman LaWana Mayfield's controversial tweet draws ire from local police

Charlotte City Councilwoman LaWana Mayfield is again under fire for comments she made on social media.

In March, Mayfield tweeted that “Being Black in American under #45 has created homegrown terrorist wearing blue uniforms” in response to the police shooting of Stephon Clark. Now, the members of the law enforcement community believe it's time for her to step down from the city council.

"I think she probably needs to. She needs to remove herself or she needs to at least step back and re-evaluate. She needs to think about what she's saying and what repercussions of her actions and her words are having on law enforcement," said Mark Michalec, President of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Fraternal Order of Police.

When we as a community are READY to talk about the real impacts of slavery, poverty, red-lining, block-busting, policing, white-flight and gentrification we can start preparing ourselves for the real dialogue around Reconciliation. #NeverFeartheTruth — LaWana Mayfield (@lawanamayfield) May 17, 2018

Mayfield responded to her critics on Twitter Thursday night, saying in part, "I have defended good officers & I will NOT turn a blind eye to bad ones."

2. Sports pundits are digging into new Panthers owner David Tepper's past

The usual description of Tepper is that he is a billionaire hedge fund manager and philanthropist, but a New York Magazine profile article that digs deep into his background has everyone talking.

On ESPN’s Spain and Fitz program, there was a lot of talk about Tepper who owns and manages Appaloosa Management.

The hosts cited the 2010 New York Magazine story that describes Tepper’s offices, “which resemble a high-end sports bar – all polished mahogany and flat-screen TVs -- or a wealthy frat house.”

Click here to learn more about the Panthers' new owner.

3. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is putting an emphasis on teacher pay with its new budget

The proposed 2018-2019 CMS budget includes a request for $6.9 million for a county supplement pay increase. The plan stated this was a seven percent increase and the first rate increase since 2012. CMS advocated it's needed to keep CMS competitive in hiring teachers and certified staff.

“I think this is eventually the right thing for us to do, for us to openly say to our teachers, we support you,” said CMS Superintendent Clayton Wilcox.

In looking at data for teacher salaries within CMS, most are made up of a combination of state and local government dollars. The proposed county supplement pay increase would give a teacher with 10 years experience an increase of $42.63 per month over a 10 month period, or $1.98 per teacher work day.

4. Prince Charles will walk Meghan Markle down the aisle for the royal wedding

The announcement

came a day after the bride-to-be confirmed that her father Thomas, 73, will not attend the wedding at Windsor Castle due to illness.

Her soon-to-be father-in-law, also known as the Prince of Wales, will now fulfill the honor.

"Ms. Meghan Markle has asked His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales to accompany her down the aisle of the Quire of St George's Chapel on her Wedding Day," Kensington Palace said in a statement.

"The Prince of Wales is pleased to be able to welcome Ms. Markle to The Royal Family in this way," the statement added. Click here for complete coverage of all things royal wedding.

5. And speaking of the royal wedding, here's how you can watch it in the Queen City

The day has (almost) finally arrived -- Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are set to tie the knot in a wedding ceremony viewed around the world.

The ceremony takes place at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle and begins at noon local time.

That means it starts at 7 a.m. EDT. But the coverage on NBC Charlotte will start hours before the event begins. The TODAY Show has announced its special coverage from "an exclusive vantage point overlooking Windsor Castle" will begin on NBC at 4:30 a.m. EDT with Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb.

You can even watch at a local movie theater at 10 a.m. if you don't feel like waking up before the rooster crows.

