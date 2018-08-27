1. More than a dozen districts in the Charlotte area go back to school Monday

Unlike Alice Cooper's iconic song, school's back for hundreds of thousands of kids in the Charlotte area Monday. Eighteen districts are heading back to class, including Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools.

After a year that was marked by tragedy by mass shootings in Florida and Texas, CMS Superintendent Dr. Clayton Wilcox says the district is going above and beyond to keep kids safe this year.

“We have active survival training where we’re talking about what happens if the unthinkable happens, how do we react within our schools?” Dr. Wilcox asked. “We’ve increased the number of officers, we’ve increased the number of contracts for SRO’s (School Resource Officers). We’ve talked to the sheriff, we’ve talked to the police chief about cycle types — how close are their units to our schools at any one time.”

CMS isn't the only district increasing security, either. Union County is installing new security cameras and are hiring more mental health counselors to fill 55 positions by 2020.

2. 3 dead, including the gunman, after mass shooting at Florida video game tournament

Two people were killed when a gunman opened fire at a Madden 19 video game tournament along Jacksonville's scenic riverfront, police said Sunday.

Sheriff Mike Williams said the lone shooter was among the dead and had taken his own life. He identified the suspected gunman as David Katz, a 24-year-old white man from Baltimore, Maryland.

Witnesses described a flurry of gunshots in a gaming room located in the back of the Chicago Pizza, followed by a stampede as people rushed to escape.

"Today, this evening, tonight, Jacksonville is mourning. We have faced an occurrence that is all too common. It will require us to continue to do the hard work of public safety to make sure people are safe," Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry said. "One violent crime in our city is one too many. Tonight we pray for the wounded and we pray for the families of those we’ve lost.’’

3. John McCain dies at 81 after battle with brain cancer

Arizona Senator John McCain died Saturday after a battle with brain cancer. He was 81. McCain's family announced last Friday that he would no longer seek treatment for the disease, which he was diagnosed with last July.

"My heart is broken. I am so lucky to have lived the adventure of loving this incredible man for 38 years," said Cindy McCain in a tweet. "He passed the way he lived, on his own terms, surrounded by the people he loved, in the place he loved best."

McCain was known for his strength of character and service to the United States. He was held captive as a prisoner of war in Vietnam for nearly six years, refusing an early release offer citing the military code of conduct requiring prisoners to be released in the order they were captured.

As you go through life, you meet few truly great people. John McCain was one of them. His dedication to his country and the military were unsurpassed, and maybe most of all, he was a truth teller - never afraid to speak truth to power in an era where that has become all too rare. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) August 26, 2018

4. At least 7 arrested after protests flare on the campus of UNC-Chapel Hill after Silent Sam was toppled

At least seven people were arrested after protesters gathered on the campus of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill days after the controversial Silent Sam statue was toppled.

As a precaution, police imposed parking restrictions on some town streets amid reports that people would rally in the town. Police said no protest or march has been approved by town officials because Chapel Hill had not issued any special event permits for downtown Chapel Hill.

5. Funeral arrangements for Shanann Watts and her children have been announced

A funeral for the slain Colorado mother, her two young daughters and her unborn son will be held in North Carolina next Saturday, according to an obituary.

Sh﻿anann Watts, 34, and her two daughters, 4-year-old Bella and 3-year-old Celeste, were found dead nearly two weeks ago. Watts, who lived in North Carolina before moving to Colorado, was also 15 weeks pregnant with a son.

Shanann Watts' husband Chris is facing five counts of first-degree murder. Three of the counts allege that he killed his wife and two daughters. The other two counts allege that he killed each of his daughters, that each was under the age of 12, and that he was in a position of trust.

According to Shanann Watts' obituary in the Sandhills Sentinel, the funeral Mass is set for 1 p.m. Saturday, September 1 at the Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church in Pinehurst.

