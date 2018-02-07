1. 15 hospitalized after getting sick in east Charlotte neighborhood

Mecklenburg County health officials are investigating after more than a dozen people at the Four Winds apartments off Albemarle Road were sent to the hospital with a "mysterious illness" Sunday.

Neighbors said it could be related to a birthday party that was held in the complex over the weekend, but officials haven't said what caused the illness. All of the patients affected reported similar gastrointestinal symptoms, such as nausea and vomiting.

2. Search continues for missing boaters on Lake Norman

Search and rescue crews will continue their search for a pair of missing boaters on Lake Norman Monday. The boaters were reported missing around 9 a.m. Saturday. Shortly after that report, crews found their overturned boat, but the boaters are still missing.

Authorities said people are still allowed to swim or boat on Lake Norman. Charlotte Fire Battalion Chief Rob Cannon is encouraging everyone to be safe on the water.

"It's a good time to say it's lake season so we just encourage everyone to boat and swim safely," Cannon said. "Have your personal flotation devices around. Make sure your children are accompanied. Observe all water safety precautions and enjoy your day at the lake."

3. Luke Byran leads adorable sing-along at Levine Children's Hospital

Country superstar brought his tour to Charlotte Friday, but it wasn't his performance for thousands of screaming fans at PNC Pavilion that got our attention.

Instead, it was Bryan's acoustic sing-along of his hit "Kick the Dust Up" with a group of patients at Levine Children's Hospital's Seacrest Studios that warmed our hearts.

Way to go, Luke.

4. Gas taxes rise in seven states, including South Carolina

Gas prices in South Carolina went up 2 cents Sunday as a tax hike designed to increase funding for road and bridge repair went into effect. The hike was the second in a series of six two-cent jumps that eventually raise the price of gas by 12 cents per gallon.

The changes come as a record number of people are projected to drive for the July Fourth holiday. AAA projected that 46.9 million Americans would travel at least 50 miles for the holiday, which this year the group counts as Tuesday through Sunday.

“This Independence Day will be one for the record books as more Americans take to the nation’s roads, skies, rails and waterways than ever before,” said Bill Sutherland, senior vice president for AAA Travel and Publishing.

Gas prices had dropped in the last month but remain noticeably higher than a year ago, according to AAA travel club. The average price per gallon was $2.85 Sunday, down from nearly $2.96 a month ago, but still well above nearly $2.24 a year ago, according to AAA.

5. Black bear spotted swimming in Lake Wylie

If you've spent any time outdoors lately, you don't need to be reminded it's hot. Well, the Carolina wildlife is, too. So it was no surprise that a black bear was spotted taking a dip in Lake Wylie Saturday.

The spotting comes just a few days after a bear was spotted at StoneCrest Shopping Center in Ballantyne. Thankfully, no one disturbed the bear and no one was hurt.

But remember to always be aware of your surroundings when you're outdoors this summer.

© 2018 WCNC