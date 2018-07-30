1. CMPD investigating string of south Charlotte home break-ins

Police are investigating a string of home break-ins that happened across south Charlotte neighborhoods over the weekend.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department believes the suspect stole items from two different homes in south Charlotte and tried to break into two other homes.

Byron Revels, a Dilworth resident, lives near the Tremont Avenue home that was nearly broken into. He said it is terrifying knowing it could have happened to his home.

"It’s just a few houses down from us so it could happen to any of us," he said. "So we all need to do a really good job of trying to watch out for our neighbors.”

PHOTO: CMPD searching for person suspected of breaking into several homes in south Charlotte

Anyone with information on these cases is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

2. Closing arguments in Jordyn Dumont murder trial set for Monday

One of the state's most high-profile murder cases is expected to move a step closer to its conclusion Monday, when attorneys provide their closing arguments.

William McCullen is accused of killing 3-year-old Jordyn Dumont and burying her body near her mother's home in Bessemer City last August. McCullen told detectives he was supposed to be watching the girl but she disappeared when he fell asleep.

Last week, prosecutors presented video evidence that they claim shows McCullen admitting to the crime when he tried to spank the girl for refusing to eat.

"All she said is no, and she don't backtalk a lot, but that always made me mad," McCullen said. "It pissed me off that she said no."

3. Enjoy National Cheesecake Day with this rare deal from the Cheesecake Factory

Make the most of your Monday with half-off any slice of cheesecake at any of the iconic restaurant's 198 U.S. locations, including the SouthPark store. Guests are limited to one slice per person, but you can pick any flavor you want, including the new Cinnabon Cinnamon Swirl and Very Cherry Ghirardelli Chocolate.

Dine in and get Any Slice, Half Price* on #NationalCheesecakeDay, July 30th!



*Offer valid July 30th, 2018 for dine-in only. Only one slice per guest. Must be present. Offer valid in US including Puerto Rico restaurants. pic.twitter.com/41n9gvIbnl — Cheesecake Factory (@Cheesecake) July 25, 2018

Through February, for every slice of the cherry cheesecake sold, the company has pledged to donate 25 cents to Feeding America, the nation’s largest domestic hunger relief organization.

4. Ex-middle school teacher accused of sexually assaulting a student he was tutoring is scheduled to face a judge Monday

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police arrested Charles Ray Naas, 26, last July, accusing him of inappropriately touching a student he was tutoring at his home on June 27, 2017. Naas, who taught at Alexander Graham Middle School, was charged with indecent liberties with a child and six counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

Charles Ray Naas. Photo via Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office.

According to court documents, Naas told the teen that a physical exam in his home was required by Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools. Naas’ neighbors were stunned when news of his arrest reached the community.

5. Panthers' starting tackle Daryl Williams suffers serious knee injury

The Panthers' offense was dealt a heavy blow in training camp over the weekend when Daryl Williams suffered a torn MCL and dislocated right patella Saturday. The injury happened early Saturday when Williams was being rushed by a defender in drills.

It is unclear if Williams will be back and the Panthers did not put a timetable on his possible return. Ron Rivera said second-year player Taylor Moton is expected to fill-in for Williams during his absence.

© 2018 WCNC