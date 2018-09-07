1. Reports: 5th person rescued from flooded cave in Thailand

An ambulance with flashing lights has left a cave complex in northern Thailand hours after the start of the second phase of an operation to rescue a youth soccer team trapped inside the flooded cave for more than two weeks. There were multiple reports a fifth person was rescued and a sixth was on their way out.

Chiang Rai acting Gov. Narongsak Osatanakorn said the second phase began at 11 a.m. and authorities "hope to hear good news in the next few hours."

PHOTOS: Rescue mission underway for Thai soccer team trapped in cave

Nine people remained trapped in the cave, including the team's coach, before the operation began Monday.

"All conditions are still as good as they were yesterday," Narongsak told a news conference. "The boys' strength, the plan — today we are ready like before. And we will do it faster because we are afraid of the rain."

2. Tropical Storm Chris forms off NC coast, expected to become a hurricane

Tropical Depression Three has been upgraded to Tropical Storm Chris. As of 5 a.m. Monday, Chris has sustained winds of 60 mph and was about 200 miles south-southeast of Cape Hatteras, N.C.

The main issues for the NC coast from Tropical Storm Chris will be rough surf and rip currents in the water through midweek.

It will be off the coast for the next couple of days. Since the system is over the warm Gulf Stream waters, it will likely strengthen to a hurricane by Tuesday.

3. Cam Newton, girlfriend Kia Proctor welcome baby boy

Congratulations are in order for Cam Newton and Kia Proctor, who welcomed their third child on Saturday. Proctor made the announced with an Instagram post, saying "welcome baby boy."

The couple has not announced the newborn's name yet. Their first child, Chosen, will turn three in December. They also have a 1-year-old daughter, Sovereign-Dior.

4. President Trump to announce Supreme Court nominee at 9 p.m. Monday

President Trump plans to announce his pick to replace retiring Justice Anthony Kennedy during prime time Monday night. The president also has been considering federal appeals court Judges Raymond Kethledge and Thomas Hardiman.

Two candidates on Trump’s list of potential Supreme Court nominees – federal appeals court Judges Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett – were singled out for praise Sunday by a top legal adviser to the president, indicating they remain prominent in the search.

Any of the candidates on Trump’s short list would probably move the court to the right. Though Kennedy is a conservative, he was often a swing vote on big decisions, such as same-sex marriage, abortion and affirmative action.

5. Prince Louis' godparents named, including Prince William and Prince Harry's friend, Nicholas van Cutsem

Prince William and Prince Harry's close friend, Nicholas van Cutsem, and Duchess Kate's cousin, Lucy Middleton, were named two of Prince Louis of Cambridge's six godparents Monday, ahead of his christening in the Chapel Royal of St. James's Palace in London, where brother Prince George was baptized in 2013.

Princess Charlotte is seen with her brother Prince Louis in a photo taken by the Duchess of Cambridge on Princess Charlotte's third birthday at Kensington Palace on May 2, 2018 in London, United Kingdom.

HRH Duchess of Cambridge via Getty Images

The 11-week-old baby prince, born April 23, is the third child of Prince William and Duchess Kate of Cambridge, and the fifth in line to the throne. He will be christened in a traditionally private ceremony in the chapel with a small party of his royal and Middleton relatives in attendance, plus the godparents.

The christening is expected to follow closely the ceremonies for Will and Kate's two older children, complete with the antique silver Lily Font and the handmade replica of the 177-year-old royal lace christening gown.

