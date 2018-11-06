1. Man shot, killed in north Charlotte Sunday night

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating after a man was shot in north Charlotte late Sunday. The deadly incident happened on Jennings Street around 10:30 p.m.

Investigators said the man was talking to another person in a driveway when he was shot. No one has been arrested and the victim has not been identified. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

2. President Trump, Kim Jong Un arrive in Singapore for nuclear summit

A day after arguing with western allies at the G-7 summit over trade, President Trump landed in Asia on Sunday prepared to declare victory in talks with nuclear-armed North Korea — regardless of what happens.

US President Donald Trump speaks to reporters on June 9, 2018, during the G7 Summit in La Malbaie, Quebec, Canada.

SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images

"We have a chance to achieve a truly wonderful result for North Korea and the World," Trump tweeted en route to the historic trading post of Singapore, predicting that counterpart Kim Jong Un "will work very hard to do something that has rarely been done before ... Create peace and great prosperity for his land."

As he disembarked from Air Force One, Trump told reporters that he feels "very good" about his prospects.

Kim had landed in Singapore hours earlier, staying silent as he has since Trump announced he had rescheduled the once-canceled meeting set for Tuesday morning local time (prime time Monday in the United States). Click here to read more about the historic meeting.

3. Friends, family members gather to celebrate life of fallen deputy

Cpl. Katelyn Self died in May after authorities say her father crashed his car into a popular restaurant, fatally hitting Cpl. Self and her sister-in-law Amanda Self.

Cpl. Katelyn Self's pastor, her older sister Taylor, Gaston County Sheriff Alan Cloninger and her fiance Alex Burns were among the speakers during Sunday's memorial service.

PHOTOS: Community remembers Cpl. Katelyn Self

Burns had to fight back tears when he began to describe what his late fiance meant to him.

"To this day so far in my life, Kate is really the only woman that accepted me for who I am," Burns said.

Cpl. Katelyn Self served with the Gaston County Sheriff's Office for four years, working her way up to serve as a corporal in the jail.

4. Car crashes into Five Guys restaurant in Concord

Emergency crews responded to Five Guys on Gateway Lane Northwest in Concord Sunday night when a vehicle crashed into the front windows. The vehicle was towed from the scene and the windows were boarded up following the incident.

Officials did not say if anyone was seriously hurt in the incident or what caused the driver to crash into the restaurant.

5. Man celebrates 100th birthday by going skydiving

Talk about living life to the fullest. Jack Hart won't turn 100 until August, but that didn't stop the 99-year-old from taking a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to go skydiving over the weekend.

After creating a bucket list at the encouragement of his daughter last year, Hart told NBC Charlotte he only had one goal he truly wanted to accomplish: "jumping out of an airplane with a parachute."

Fast forward to Saturday, and that's exactly what he did, skydiving with his daughter Carolyn ahead of his milestone birthday.

