1. President Trump will campaign for Henry McMaster for Tuesday's GOP primary runoff

In the race to keep his position as governor of South Carolina, Henry McMaster's calling in some major help. Two days after Vice President Mike Pence visited the Palmetto State to rally supporters for Tuesday's runoff, President Trump will rally McMaster's base in West Columbia Monday evening.

McMaster was the first statewide-elected official to endorse Trump during his run to the White House and the time has come for the administration to return the favor.

Despite earning the most votes in the primary earlier this month, McMaster came up short of the total required to seal the Republican nomination. He'll square off against Greenville businessman John Warren for the party's nod to run in November.

2. North Carolina's transgender rights battle isn't over

More than a year after North Carolina undid its "bathroom bill," a legal battle is simmering over a law that replaced it. A federal judge on Monday will hear arguments from transgender advocates who claim in a lawsuit that the replacement law still discriminates against the LGBT community.

The replacement law, passed in 2017, was intended to quell the furor that arose when the state in 2016 passed House Bill 2, which required transgender people to use restrooms in many public buildings that corresponded to their sex at birth.

The replacement law did away with that requirement, but it also spelled out who was in charge of making such bathroom rules in the first place: state lawmakers - and not local governments. The new law also prohibited local governments from enacting new nondiscrimination ordinances for workplaces, hotels and restaurants until December 2020.

The lawsuit claims the replacement law still hurts transgender people by creating ambiguity about restroom access and preventing local officials from providing clarity or passing laws to protect LGBT rights. The GOP leaders argue, however, that the new law doesn't deprive the LGBT community of legal protections and that any uncertainty over bathroom rules doesn't amount to legal harm. Click here to learn more about Monday's hearing.

3. SC lawmaker expected to make full recovery after crash

Rep. Katie Arrington (R.-S.C.) had two major surgeries on Sunday and both "went extremely well," according to her campaign manager. Rep. Arrington will remain in the hospital for the next two weeks and is expected to make a full recovery, according to her Twitter account.

Rep. Arrington was in the passenger seat at the time of the crash. Deputies say the driver of the other vehicle died at the scene.

Katie Arrington remains in critical but stable condition, and is scheduled to undergo another major surgical procedure tomorrow morning. She remains humbled, encouraged, and deeply moved by the outpouring of support and prayers being offered from across the country. #PrayForKatie — Rep. Katie Arrington (@karringtonsc) June 23, 2018

According to Rep. Arrington's Twitter, she and a friend were heading to Hilton Head to receive an award from a state medical organization. Both Arrington and her friend survived the accident.

4. Amazon Prime discount coming to all Whole Foods locations

Coming to a Whole Foods near you: Discounts, if you’re an Amazon Prime member that is.

Prime members, who generally pay $119 a year for membership, will receive a discount at all Whole Foods Market and Whole Foods 365 stores nationwide beginning Wednesday, June 27, Amazon announced Monday. Prime members will receive a 10 percent discount on some sale items and a discount on select items including some meats, fish, fruits and bulk items like nuts and granola.

Discounts and loyalty programs have long been a common strategy among grocery stores, serving a dual purpose. Discounts lure shoppers in and return visits provide the store with data on their shopping habits.

To get the Amazon Prime discount, customers must download the Whole Foods Market app, sign in with the Amazon account and then scan the app’s Prime code at checkout. Or, customers can give their mobile number to the cashier.

5. 1 dead, another hurt in head-on crash in York County

Authorities say one person was killed in a head-on crash in York County Sunday afternoon.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol responded to a call of a multiple-vehicle crash on S.C. 5 near Rock Hill a little before 1:45 p.m. State troopers said the deadly crash involved a 2004 Ford SUV and a 2005 Honda four-door vehicle.

Both drivers were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash, state troopers said.

Officials have not released the identity of the deceased driver.

