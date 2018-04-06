1. Manhunt underway for Steele Creek murder suspect

According to CMPD, officers were investigating a shooting into a home in the 14300 block of Carolina Forest Road around 10:30 Sunday night when they heard gunshots. The victim, only identified as a man, was pronounced dead at the scene after police found him lying in the roadway.

[#UPDATE]: I count at least 21 yellow evidence markers on Carolina Forest Court near Cedar Crossings Drive. @CMPD says they were already on scene when officers heard shots ring out. A man was then found dead in the street. @wcnc #UpWithWCNC pic.twitter.com/FqH8hoJ6ve — Ariel Plasencia (@ariel_plasencia) June 4, 2018

Police have not released any suspect information, but detectives at the scene said the shooter is most likely no longer in the area of the crime. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

2. AMBER Alert: Baby in 'extreme danger' after abduction by armed man, police say

According to N.C. Department of Public Safety, 7-month-old Emma Grace Kennedy was allegedly abducted by Carl Ray Kennedy, 51.

According to WVEC, investigators say Kennedy assaulted Emma's mother and is armed with a knife. Police believe Emma is in extreme danger. Emma is described as a white female, approximately 2-foot-2 and weighs 18 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes. Emma was last seen wearing a light blue onesie with dots and a white rabbit on the left leg and a matching headband. She has a small scar on her left cheek.

L-R: Emma Grace Kennedy, Carl Ray Kennedy.

The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 5-foot-8, weighing 170 pounds. Kennedy was last seen wearing a brown t-shirt, gray shorts and black and white Sketchers shoes. He has a pierced left ear and tattoos on both arms. Police believe he is driving a gold Suzuki with NC license plate FAA-1873. If you've seen them, please call 911 immediately.

3. Pedestrian hit by CMPD officer in Steele Creek last week dies

An 80-year-old man hit by a CMPD officer on South Tryon Street last Thursday died in the hospital Sunday, police said.

Witnesses said that Arnulfo Salazar tried to cross the street in an unmarked area at Moss Road when he was hit. The officer, identified as Jeffrey Page, stopped and immediately rendered CPR to Salazar until Medic took him to the hospital.

4. Greg Olsen talks offseason, recovering from broken foot and post-football plans

It's a season of change for the Carolina Panthers, starting at the top, as new owner David Tepper becomes just the second owner in team history. But one constant for the Panthers is veteran tight end Greg Olsen.

Despite missing half of last year with a broken foot, Olsen said he "had too much left" to walk away early, even if it meant possibly saying no to broadcasting opportunities with ESPN and other media companies. In a sit-down interview with NBC Charlotte's Kelsey Riggs, Olsen says re-signing with Carolina was important for him and his family, especially given their close connection to Levine Children's Hospital and their young son TJ.

5. Community remembers woman killed in Bessemer City restaurant crash

A woman who was killed in last month's Bessemer City restaurant rampage was laid to rest Sunday.

Dozens gathered at Bethlehem Church to celebrate Amanda Self's life.

Amanda Self was one of two women killed after her father-in-law, Roger Self, allegedly drove a car into a popular Bessemer City restaurant. Katelyn Self, Roger Self's daughter, also died in the crash. Roger Self is currently in jail and facing two counts of first-degree murder.

