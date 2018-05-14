1. Four teens, including 2 15-year-olds, were charged with murder in connection with a shooting in east Charlotte

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, officers responded to a reported shooting in the 4600 block of Perth Court a little after 12:30 p.m. Saturday. When police arrived, they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. One of the victims, identified as Gavino Miguel Romero, 19, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Primitivo Jonathan Carreto, 19, is charged with murder, conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon and attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Chadwick Jerome Pearson, 18, was charged with murder, conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon, shooting into occupied property, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

Two 15-year-old suspects have been charged with murder, conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon and attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon. The 15-year-olds have not been identified due to their age.

2. Almost two-thirds of N.C. public school students will miss class for teacher protests Wednesday

Dozens of local schools will be closed Wednesday as educators statewide take part in a march outside the General Assembly in Raleigh.

Some of the state’s largest districts, including Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, have canceled classes for the May 16 march. Educators say they want to have a voice, and that the march will demand better pay and working conditions, like a decrease in class sizes.

But some lawmakers, including Mark Brody of Anson and Union counties, don’t agree.

In a recent Facebook post, Brody accused teachers in Union County of inconveniencing 30,000 parents “in order to pressure the General Assembly to increase their pay,” and that teaching our children that it’s OK to not show up for work is not setting a good example.

3. Mass protests in Gaza ahead of US Embassy event in Jerusalem

Thousands of Gaza residents headed toward the border with Israel on Monday, drawing Israeli fire in a potentially bloody showdown as Israel prepared for the festive inauguration of a new U.S. Embassy in contested Jerusalem.

At least two Palestinians were killed in the area of Monday's march, which was to be the biggest yet in a weeks-long campaign against a decade-old blockade of the territory.

As crowds began to swell at midday, Israeli troops began firing from across the border fence. Palestinian health officials reported two people killed and at least 69 others wounded by live fire, nine seriously.

The march was also directed at the inauguration of the U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem later Monday. The relocation of the embassy from Tel Aviv has infuriated the Palestinians, who seek east Jerusalem as a future capital. Click here to continue reading.

4. Mom calls for lower insulin prices in wake of son's death

The day after Mother's Day, one mother is trying to raise awareness about the high price of insulin.

It's an issue for which she has paid much too high of a personal price.

"Last year our 26-year-old son passed away because he was rationing his insulin," said Nicole Smith-Holt.

Her son, Alec, died from diabetic ketoacidosis after aging out of his parents' insurance coverage on June 1. She said Alec's medical costs would have been about $2,000 per month.

"Usually birthdays are a happy time, but it was actually a time when I became very, very afraid for his life," she said. "I knew he couldn’t afford the options that were out there." Click here to continue reading.

5. Royal wedding: Inside the chapel where Prince Harry, Meghan Markle will say 'I do'

When it comes to a royal wedding, it's all about location, location, location.

In 1981, Harry's mother, the former Lady Diana Spencer, wed his father, Prince Charles, before 3,500 guests at St. Paul's Cathedral in London. Years later, in 2011, Harry's brother William wed the former Kate Middleton in Westminster Abbey before nearly 2,000 guests.

On May 19, Harry's betrothed, American Meghan Markle, will be escorted by her father, Thomas Markle, down an aisle decorated with branches of beech, birch, hornbeam, white garden roses, peonies and foxgloves before 600 guests in St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle to wed her own Prince Charming.

The inside of St. George's Chapel, where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will hold their wedding ceremony. (Photo: Dominic Lipinski/AFP/Getty Images)

Markle will be following in the footsteps of other royal brides. More than a dozen royal weddings have taken place at the chapel, including both the intimate prayer ceremony that marked the two-part wedding of Prince Charles to his second wife, Camilla Parker Bowles, in 2005 and Harry's uncle Prince Edward's wedding to Sophie Rhys-Jones in 1999.

St. George's Chapel, located within the 900-plus-year-old Windsor Castle, is a part of the residence of the royal family, whose dynasty name, Windsor, derives from the sprawling fortress built by William the Conqueror. Queen Elizabeth II spends most weekends at Windsor Castle when she is in London. In addition to the chapel, the castle contains the State Apartments, the Semi-State rooms and the Grand Reception room. Click here for complete coverage of the Royal wedding.

