1. A Gaston County father is facing two charges of first-degree murder after police said he plowed his car into a restaurant killing two people, including his daughter

Bessemer City Police Chief Tom Ellis Jr. said the suspect driver, later identified as 62-year-old Roger Self, is in custody. Ellis said Self's daughter 26-year-old Katelyn Self was one of the two people killed in the incident.

Authorities said Katelyn Self was an off-duty deputy with the Gaston County Sheriff's Office. Gaston County Sheriff Alan Cloninger said Self worked her way up from detention officer to a deputy.

A source told NBC Charlotte that Roger Self brought his family into Surf and Turf Lodge, sat the family down, left the restaurant and then intentionally drove his car into the restaurant. Click here to read more about the deadly incident.

2. New Panthers owner David Tepper spoke publicly about buying the team during a commencement speech at Carnegie Mellon University Sunday

On Sunday, Tepper spoke publicly about the big news during an emotional commencement speech at Carnegie Mellon University. Tepper, who has donated over $100 million to the school, was awarded an honorary doctorate of business practice degree during the ceremony.

“This has been a hell of a week,” Tepper said. “A kid who couldn’t afford to go to an NFL game until well into his twenties is on the verge of getting the NFL’s approval to buy the Carolina Panthers. Not too shabby.”

The other 31 NFL owners are expected to approve Tepper's purchase of the team Tuesday during the league's annual spring meetings, which take place in Atlanta. Click here to read more.

3. CMPD is investigating after a woman was shot and killed near uptown Monday morning

According to CMPD, officers responded to a reported shooting in the 900 block of North Tryon Street around 4 a.m. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. She was rushed to Carolinas Medical Center where she was pronounced dead a short time later.

Police believe the suspect and victim knew each other. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

4. Ed Sheeran was a big winner during Sunday night's Billboard Music Awards

British pop singer Ed Sheeran cleaned house with six awards during the Billboard Music Awards Sunday night. Sheeran brought home the awards for best male artist, best artist, radio song, and hot 100 artist.

PHOTOS: Memorable moments from the 2018 Billboard Music Awards LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 20: Recording artist Shawn Mendes (C) onstage during the 2018 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 20, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) 01 / 26 LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 20: Recording artist Shawn Mendes (C) onstage during the 2018 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 20, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) 01 / 26

Kendrick Lamar and Sheeran led the pack with 15 nominations each. Taylor Swift snagged 5 nominations, and Cardi B received 8.

Click here for a complete list of winners.

5. Rev. Franklin Graham opens up about President Trump, his 'rebellious phase' and growing up with Rev. Billy Graham as his father

NBC Charlotte anchor Sarah French sat down with Rev. Franklin Graham, as he opened up about President Donald Trump, overcoming a "rebellious phase" when he was younger and his final meeting with his father, the legendary Rev. Billy Graham.

Franklin Graham saw his father for the last time two days before he died in February. Rev. Franklin Graham remembered how his father had been quiet for the last year of his life.

"His mind is clear, he just didn't say much," Rev. Franklin Graham said of his late father, Rev. Billy Graham."

He recalled how Rev. Billy Graham's hand was shaking that day and the younger Graham offered to put a blanket around him to help him stay warm.

"In a few minutes, he quit shaking and then he started a light snore so I knew he was asleep," Graham said. "So I just said goodbye and prayed with him and left the house and that was the last time I saw him."

"He didn't struggle at the end," Graham said. "He woke up the day he went to heaven." Click here to continue reading.

