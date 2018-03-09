Labor Day brings with it for many a three day weekend, but it is also bringing parties, festivals and fun for the whole family to the Queen City.

Charlotte has plenty of events to offer this year from BBQ championships to parades here's a list of the events you and your family can enjoy this Labor Day weekend.

Authorities in South Carolina believe they have found the remains of a Raleigh man who had been missing since June.

According to the York County Sheriff's Office, authorities found human remains in a creek and a wooded area near Will Jones Circle and South Anderson Road in Catawba, S.C. Wednesday.

Protesters led by an activist Chicago minister plan to shut down the nation's second busiest airport on Labor Day by blocking the primary highway leading into and out of O'Hare International.

The Rev. Gregory Livingston says Monday's march along the Kennedy Expressway is an effort to highlight the violence and lack of educational and employment opportunities on the city's South and West sides.

After all the recent rallies and protest that have taken place at Silent Sam in Chapel Hill over the past few weeks, the North Carolina Division, Sons of Confederate Veterans have donated money for flowers to lay at the base of the monument.

A funeral was held Saturday for Shannan Watts and her two daughters, Bella and Celeste in North Carolina.

Watts, who lived in North Carolina before moving to Frederick, was also 15 weeks pregnant with a son.

Watts and her daughters were reported missing on Aug. 13 from their Frederick home. Later that week, Shannan's husband, Chris Watts, was arrested in connection with their deaths.

© 2018 WCNC