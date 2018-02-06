1. Thousands lose power across Carolinas due to storms

Thousands of customers were without power Friday night after severe weather rolled through the Carolinas. As of 11 p.m., Duke Energy reported 28,540 outages across the Carolinas. 4,750 of those outages were in Mecklenburg County.

Flood advisories were also in effect in Burke, Caldwell, Catawba and Iredell counties until 11 a.m. Saturday.

2. Local mom cited for leaving three kids in hot car

An investigations into child neglect is serving as an important reminder for parents everywhere. Tiffany McCray is accused of leaving her three children in her car, ages three, four and five, in a car by themselves for 20 minutes at Northlake Mall Wednesday afternoon. It as 83 degrees at the time and takes just ten minutes to reach 100 degrees.

3. CMPD: Drugged drinks case not handled properly

A woman's horror story at a popular uptown bar is shedding light on a bigger problem. On Friday, CMPD held a news conference about the incident, saying the case wasn't handled properly. Leah McGurik said her drink was drugged at the Epicentre ealier this month. She believes her drink was drugged at Rooftop 210.

4. Suspect shot by cops after bank robbery, chase dies

The suspect in a Salisbury bank robbery who was shot by officer after leading police on a chase died Friday. According to N.C. SBI, the suspect died sometime Friday morning less than 24 hours after the incident occurred. Police told NBC Charlotte the suspect got away with money from the First National Bank on East Innes Street in Salisbury around 12:30 p.m. before leading officers on a chase into Thomasville in Davidson County.

5. Two arrested, one on the run after shots fired into Union Co. home

Two teenagers were arrested and another was on the run Friday after shots were fired into Union County home earlier this week. The sheriff's office said Michael Tabbit, 17, and Taylor Shortell, 19, were taken into custody. Deputies were still looking for 17-year-old Noah Leach. The incident occurred around 11 p.m. Sunday in the St. John's Forest subdivision off N.C. 84, just west of Monroe.

