1. Dump truck crash shuts down I-77 southbound in Cornelius

A dumb truck carrying asphalt crashed and has I-77 southbound shut down in Cornelius. The accident resulted in the asphalt the truck was carrying spilling out onto the road. Officials say the driver was rushed the hospital via helicopter, but there is no word on his condition. Officials expect the highway to re-open around 8:00 a.m.

2. Masked man cuts power, breaks into eldery woman's home in Madison Park

A man wearing what appeared to be a mummy mask went around the neighborhood attempting to break into several homes after cutting the power to them. When he attempted to break into the 87-year-old's home he saw her and ran. No arrests have been made, if you have any information you're urged to call police.

3. Defenders investigation leads to new law that protects date rape victims

A defenders investigation is officially leading to a new law concerning date rape in North Carolina. Governor Roy Cooper signed Senate Bill 768 into law Friday making date rape explicitly illegal. The law comes after NBC Charlotte Defender Alex Shabad uncovered that there was no specific law dealing with that crime. The new law will take effect December 1.

4. Former Lake Norman HS charged with indecent liberties with a child

Jonathan Busch, a former social studies teacher at Lake Norman HS was arrested Thursday on charges of statutory rape and indecent liberties with a child. According to warrants, Busch allegedly had sex with a girl who was reportedly between the ages of 12 and 15. Sources told NBC Charlotte's Brandon Goldner that the name of the victim in this case matches the one of the minor in the Anthony Weiner sexting scandal.

5. Large fire consumes 10 cars in Carowinds parking lot

A large fire broke out in a Carowinds parking lot Friday afternoon torching 10 cars. Police say no one was hurt in the fire. Officials are investigating, but have ruled out foul play in the incident, believing it was started by a mechanical issue and fueled by high wind gusts that ranged from 25 to 30 mph.

