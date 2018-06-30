1. A NC mom says a popular cell phone video game has a dark side

A North Carolina mother was shocked when she saw characters on her daughter's cell phone video game engaging in sexual acts including rape. The game, Roblox, used by 64 million users world wide allows people to create characters and enter user-generated worlds. Roblox did say they banned the offending accounts.

2. Building collapse at UNC Charlotte injures one

A roof collapse at the new indoor hitting facility for UNC Charlotte baseball left one construction worker injured Friday evening. According to the university, two workers were on the roof when it collapsed. One of them falling to the ground, that worker is expected to be alright. The construction site is now closed while investigators figure out what caused the roof to collapse.

3. CMPD looking for road rage suspect

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are looking for someone who they say fired three shots into a car on I-77 northbound near exit 6A during a road rage incident. No one was hurt in the incident, but police are seeing an uptick in road rage ahead of the busy Fourth of July travel weekend. If you have any information on this case you are urged to call police.

4. North Carolina connection to Capital Gazette shooting

As details come out concerning the shooter in the Capital Gazette shooting, 38-year-old Jarrod Ramos NBC Charlotte has learned that the woman at the center of the stalking case which led to Ramos suing the paper for defamation now lives in North Carolina. This comes as authorities try to piece together what made Ramos move from making threats against the paper, to killing five employees Thursday afternoon.

5. Activists planning uptown vigil for families separated at the border

Activists will gather at First Ward Park at 6:30 p.m. Saturday evening to hold a vigil for the families separated at the border under the Trump administrations 'Zero Tolerance' policy. More than a dozen local groups are expected to take part in the event. Earlier this week, protestors took to the streets in Raleigh in opposition to the immigration policy.

