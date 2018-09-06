1. Search for person of interest after three found dead in Burke County

Police in Burke County are asking for the public's help in locating a person of interest after three people were found dead in a Burke County home Friday. A child was also found in the home, but was unharmed. Police are looking to speak with 61-year-old Kenneth Douglas Powell, anyone with information about where he may be is urged to call 911.

2. Loophole found in date rape drug cases

The NBC Charlotte Defenders uncovered a loophole in state law when it comes to date rape cases. It began when a woman at the Epicentre claimed her drink was spiked, but said authorities wouldn't allow her to press charges. The loophole specifically impacts those who were drugged, but not sexually assaulted. A state representative is now working to change those laws.

3. Sunday funeral scheduled for woman killed in restaurant crash

The funeral for one of the women killed in the Bessemer City restaurant crash will be held Sunday. Amanda Self, 35, will be laid to rest in Gaston County. She is the daughter of 62-year-old Roger Self, the man accused of driving his car through a popular Bessemer City restaurant killing Self who was his daughter-in-law and his daughter 26-year-old Katelynn last month.

A celebration of life service will be held for Amanda Self on Sunday at 4 p.m. at Bethlehem Church in Gastonia.

4. Synthetic drug being blamed for severe bleeding

North Carolina health officials are actively investigating a case of severe bleeding in a patient after possibly using a synthetic cannabinoid. The fake marijuana was laced with rat poison which caused the severe bleeding. Calls similar to this one are on the rise in North Carolina, so far this year, the American Association of Poison Control Centers (AAPCC) showed 19 people in North Carolina have filed reports concerning synthetic cannabinoids.

5. Should city council members get personal assistants?

A new councilman is proposing the idea of hiring personal assistants for each of the eleven council members. Councilman Braxton Winston brought up the idea as a 'chief of staff' type position. The initial estimate from the city showed it would cost $65,000 for each new position, the total cost would be over $700,000 a year.

Social media reaction was largely negative to the idea. There are already four staff membes for the council's eleven members. There will be more discussion on the issue, but no word yet if it will be put to a vote.

© 2018 WCNC