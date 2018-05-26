1. Officer accidentally discharges gun at bowling alley, placed on leave

An off-duty deputy has been placed on leave after he discharged his pistol at a bowling alley in Iredell County.

The incident occured at George Pappas' Victory Lanes in Mooresville just before 8 p.m. on Friday. A piece of shrapnel grazed a child when the weapon was discharged. The child did not suffer serious injuries. Authorities have not yet released the deputies identity.

2. New bill would allow North Carolinians to possess up to four ounces of marijuana

North Carolina could be one step closer to legalizing recreational use of marijuana. At least, that's the goal in a new house bill which is now in committee for review. If the bill is voted on and passed having four ounces or less of marijuana will be OK.

According to an Elon University survey, 80 percent of those asked approved of the legalization of marijuana for medical use. However, only 45 percent approve it for recreational use.

The real winners will be those convicted of a crime for possessing less than four ounces of marijuana. The bill would also those convicted to petition the court to have the offense wiped off the record.

3. NC teacher suspended after video appears to show him choking student

A North Carolina high school teacher has been suspended after video was posted to social media apparently showing him choking a student. The teacher, Brian Kelley, can be seen with his hands around the students neck.

An investigation is pending from Wake County Schools.

4. 1 dead after chase ends in crash in Cabarrus County

One man is dead after a high speed police chase in Cabarrus County ended in a crash Friday. The incident occurred shortly after 1:45 p.m. when a deputy tried to conduct a traffic stop on the man who had just left a residence.

The man fled at a high rate of speed and out of sight of the deputy. The car was later found crashed into a tree on Flowes Store Road near Sam Black Road in Cabarrus County.

Cocaine was found to be in the vehicle in a "trafficking amount" according to CMPD. The deceased man's identity has not yet been released.

5. Thousands gather in Uptown Charlotte for Circle K Speed Street

Circle K Speed Street is well underway and is expected to bring 300,000 total people to Uptown Charlotte this week. The 24th annual, three day event kicked off Friday and will lead up to Sunday's running of the Coca-Cola 600.

A number of roads Uptown are closed and CMPD's mobile command center is present, all ready for the thousands expected to pack the streets.

There are things you should keep an eye out for: a random bag left somewhere, strange behavior or a lost child. If you see any of those, report it to an officer or call 911.

© 2018 WCNC