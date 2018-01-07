1. Authorities searching for two missing boaters on Lake Norman

Officials are conducting a grid search of Lake Norman in hopes of finding two boaters who went missing early Saturday morning on Lake Norman. Their boat was found overturned, but there were no signs of the boaters. The identities of the missing boaters have not been released. Charlotte Fire suspended the search Saturday night and will continue searching Sunday.

2. Vigil held in Uptown for families separated at border

A vigil was held at First Ward Park for families separated at the border. While President Trump signed an executive order requiring families to be re-united many are still opposed to the administrations 'Zero Tolerance' policy when it comes to illegal immigration. The rally was one of hundreds held in cities across the nation Saturday to protest the policy and call for immigration reforms.

3. New NC laws go into effect

New North Carolina laws and amendments go into effect on July 1 including a law that was created as a result of an NBC Charlotte Defenders investigation. The law makes drugging someone drinks explicitly illegal. The law is just one of 17 new laws and amendments that go into effect on July 1.

4. Misunderstood patriotic songs

With Fourth of July fast approaching many people break out their playlists filled with patriotic songs for their events. However, there are some songs that to the casual listener may seem patriotic, but are anything but that. From anti-war missives to singalong favorites masking darker meanings. Songs include 'Born in the USA' by Bruce Springsteen and 'American Woman' by The Guess Who.

5. Black bear spotted swimming in Lake Wylie

Another black bear was spotted in the Carolinas, this time the bear was taking a swim in Lake Wylie. A viewer shared the photo of the bear who appears to be cooling off from the hot temperatures. Black bear sightings have been on the rise in recent years, just last week bears were spotted in the Stonecrest shopping center in Ballantyne which sent shoppers running for their cars.

