1. KFC is going to pay $11,000 to someone who names their child Harland. Seriously!

If you have a baby on September 9, Kentucky Fried Chicken might give you $11,000. There's a catch, of course.

First, you must name the child Harland. Just like Colonel Sanders himself, whose birthday was September 9. Second, your child must be the first Harland born in American on September 9. If you meet those requirements, congratulations, your child could receive an $11,000 college donation from America's most famous chicken restaurant.

If you’re willing to gamble with your child’s first name, bookmark https://www.kfc.com/babyharland. The entry site will go live on Sept. 9 and stay open for 30 days. Parents must submit name, date and time of their baby’s birth (via birth certificate, hospital records or other official record) along with their contact information.

2. President Trump's visit to Charlotte Friday is going to cause headaches for Labor Day weekend travelers

There's good news and bad news regarding President Trump's visit on Friday. The good news? It's earlier than we previously thought, and he won't be traveling to Mooresville, so I-77 traffic won't be as bad as we thought it might.

The bad news? He's making two stops in the Queen City, and if you're planning a Labor Day getaway, it's going to make things difficult. As is standard procedure when the commander in chief visits, all flights at the airport will halt for Air Force One and the roads will be cleared for the president's motorcade as he makes his way to CPCC's Harris campus and then Carmel Country Club.

Mr. Trump is in town to support Republican congressional candidate Mark Harris, who defeated Robert Pittenger in May's primary. District 9's race is one that pundits are watching nationally, as the traditionally red district could turn blue in November.

3. Family of Keith Scott files lawsuit against City of Charlotte, CMPD officer

It's been nearly two years since Keith Scott was shot and killed by a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officer near his home in northeast Charlotte.

On Wednesday, an attorney representing the Scott family filed a lawsuit suing CMPD and the city for wrongful death. Click here to read the lawsuit in full.

"He didn't deserve that because he had so much to live for," Scott's widow, Rakeyia, said last September on the anniversary of his death. "Look at his children, look at our family."

Undercover officers responded to the Village Downs apartments on September 20, 2016 for an investigation unrelated to Scott. It was then that the officers smelled marijuana and saw a gun when they saw Scott in his vehicle. Body cameras captured the entire incident.

4. Panthers wrap up the preseason Thursday night vs Pittsburgh

Thursday night's game is the last chance for players to make the final 53-man roster for the Carolina Panthers. It's the 16th straight year the Panthers have played Pittsburgh in the preseason and this year's matchup is notable for at least one reason.

David Tepper is new to the Panthers, but he's not new to the NFL. In fact, he spent nearly a decade as a minority owner of his hometown Steelers before buying Carolina's team from Jerry Richardson.

Another position to watch will be quarterback. Cam Newton's job is safe as the starter, obviously, but Taylor Heinicke and Garrett Gilbert have been locked in a battle for the backup position throughout the offseason and training camp.

Heinicke will start Thursday's game with Gilbert set to enter in the second quarter. Head coach Ron Rivera says the game will be both players' last chance to prove they deserve to be Cam's backup.

5. A south Charlotte dad scared off a would-be thief with his Ring intercom

A homeowner is speaking out after scaring off a would-be thief through his Ring camera.

The man, who lives in Charlotte's Sedgefield community, said the security system showed the suspect walking down the driveway, checking out a car, then moving on to the neighbor's home. The homeowner was out of town when the incident happened, but he started watching it all unfold after getting an alert.

He asked, "What are you doing?" over the intercom then set off the alarm. The man thinks both acts deterred the suspect.

Just down the street, a woman said her husband's car was rummaged through about a month ago. The community is now questioning its safety. NBC Charlotte reached out to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police to see if patrols have been stepped up in the area but have not received a response.

