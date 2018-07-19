1. Big weather changes are on the way for the Carolinas

If the summer heat has you weary and hoping for a break, don't worry, it's coming.

Chief Meteorologist Brad Panovich has been tracking the long range forecast models and it looks like we're going to actually see below-average temperatures in the area very soon.

"It will definitely be cooler for the next 5-10 days," Panovich said.

The average temperature for Charlotte this time of year is around 89 degrees, so there's a strong chance we're in the low-to-mid 80s next week.

2. Do you have unpaid traffic tickets? You could lose your license

According to a new lawsuit filed against North Carolina, 400,000 people in the state had their licenses revoked because they couldn't afford the court costs that go along with tickets. Attorneys are asking the DMV to take new steps before they take away another person's license.

Seti Johnson said he was driving on Highway 49 in Harrisburg when he got caught speeding. His inability to pay the ticket, he lost his license. In total, two speeding tickets ended up costing Johnson about $700. He was then pulled over for driving without a license.

“Without a license is hard, because without going to work you’re not going to be able to pay anything,” said Johnson.

The North Carolina Attorney General’s Office said the case is still in its early stages, and they will be filing a response at the appropriate time.

3. Sources say the RNC site selection committee picked Charlotte to host the 2020 RNC

We're another step closer to learning if Charlotte will play host to the 2020 Republican National Convention. The official announcement is expected by Friday, but Mayor Vi Lyles and Charlotte city leaders are going to Austin Thursday as the GOP prepares to make their decision.

"Years from now what people will remember is that Charlotte is one of very few cities to host two conventions one of each major political party," said Dallas Woodhouse, Executive Director of the NCGOP. "That'll be a feather in Charlotte and all of North Carolina's cap for many many years to come and long after the politics of today have faded into memory."

Woodhouse had a secret weapon to sway votes, though.

Republican National Committee summer meeting just got a little sweeter thanks to @NCGOP @DallasWoodhouse Site Selection Committee meeting starting now in Austin #RNC2020 pic.twitter.com/ybbjIUrKXS — Xavier Walton (@xmanwalton) July 18, 2018

"Everybody loves Krispy Kreme doughnuts," said Woodhouse. "So I brought down-home North Carolina products so we have doughnuts and the RNC 2020."

4. Autopsy reveals grisly details of 3-year-old Mariah Woods' death

Mariah Woods, the 3-year-old who was at the center of a nationwide Amber Alert last November, died as a result of chloroform toxicity, according to her autopsy.

The newly released report also said her body was found wrapped in several plastic trash bags and stuffed in a couch cushion cover with cement chunks when she was found in a creek in Pender County in December. Her mother's boyfriend, Earl Kimrey, was charged with first-degree murder and felony child abuse resulting in serious bodily injury or death.

Mariah Woods. Submitted photo.

5. Oliver! Charismatic cow from Catawba County breaks the internet

Meet Oliver. He's probably the world's most famous miniature Jersey calf after going viral on Facebook.

The video shows Oliver, messing with Samantha Hodge's husband, Shane, while he tried to work on their deck that leads to the pasture. Oliver wanted Shane to rub his chin. I guess you could say he's part-dog, part-cow.

“It’s never a dull moment, trust me," Samantha said with a laugh.

And why would there be? Samantha and Shane rescued Oliver from going to auction. He now spends his time with several chickens and goats, at least when he's not going viral.

“To me, this is a field full of therapy, and if I can share that with everybody whether it be a laugh or happy tears or maybe even sad moments, it’s a way to bring everybody together.”

