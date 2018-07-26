1. Panthers training camp gets started with the annual Kickoff Party

Ah yes, football season. It's finally (almost, but like, really close) here. Panthers fans will have a chance to get their first look at this year's team as they open training camp with the Kickoff Party at Gibbs Stadium at Wofford.

Practice doesn't get started until 6:30, but the fun gets going at 4 p.m. with face painting, interactive games, plenty food food, and of course, performances by Sir Purr, the TopCats, and PurrCussion.

2. House Republicans move to impeach Attorney General Rod Rosenstein

Eleven House Republicans have introduced articles of impeachment against Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, who oversees special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian election interference and President Donald Trump's 2016 campaign.

House Republicans have criticized Rosenstein for not being responsive enough as they have requested documents related to the Russia investigation as well as a closed investigation into Democrat Hillary Clinton's emails.

I just filed a resolution with @Jim_Jordan and several colleagues to impeach Rod Rosenstein. The DOJ has continued to hide information from Congress and repeatedly obstructed oversight--even defying multiple Congressional subpoenas.



We have had enough. — Mark Meadows (@RepMarkMeadows) July 25, 2018

It's unclear if there will be an immediate vote. The articles were introduced by North Carolina Rep. Mark Meadows and Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan, frequent critics of the Justice Department.

3. Jury hears heartbreaking details in Jordyn Dumont murder trial

Opening statements and witness testimonies began Wednesday morning in the high-profile murder trial involving 3-year-old Jordyn Dumont.

Prosecutors said she was killed by her mother's boyfriend, William McCullen, back in August of 2016. He's now charged with first-degree murder.

During the state's opening statement, Assistant District Attorney Megan Rhoden revealed they plan to present evidence showing McCullen confessing to a detective about "...what he did to Jordyn and what he had done with her body afterwards."

"You're going to listen as [the medical examiner] describes the massive internal injuries that caused her death; the internal injuries that were inflicted at the hands of that man," Rhoden said as she pointed to McCullen.

NBC Charlotte has opted to not show that evidence on air or online.

4. A new North Carolina bill would let police confiscate guns from people with dementia

North Carolina lawmakers are currently working to pass the so-called "Red Flag Law," which would allow police to confiscate legally owned guns from people with dementia or Alzheimer's.

It gives law enforcement an expedited way to seize guns from people who may be prone to violence or suicide.

“This is sort of like a drivers license, when do you take someone’s drivers license away,” said Larry Hyatt, owner of Hyatt Coin and Gun in Charlotte. “If there’s truly a real danger reason that’s one thing but just because someone’s older and can’t remember that’s not a good enough reason.”

5. South Charlotte nightclub employee sexually assaulted, another robbed, police say

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating after a woman who works at Onyx on Old Pineville Road was followed home by two men and sexually assaulted after leaving work. The woman told police she heard voices outside her door and when she went to get a closer look, two armed men forced their way inside, where she was sexually assaulted by one of the suspects.

The second incident involved a woman being robbed at gunpoint when leaving the club. The victim said a man pulled a gun and stole several items from her before speeding away in a car with another person. Police said both crimes happened within a week of each other earlier this month.

Anyone with information about either incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

